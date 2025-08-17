Level Up Popeyes Mac And Cheese With This TikTok Hack

Often, TikTok hacks go viral for good reason. In this case, it's because the idea is incredibly delicious and takes Popeyes' macaroni and cheese to the next level. This TikTok hack (with over 164,700 likes) suggests buying a side of mac and cheese, boneless wings, and Sweet Heat sauce from Popeyes. You may also want to ask for an extra cup to help make eating this massive pile of goodness a bit easier.

Pour the entire container of sweet, spicy goodness over the wings and give it a shake. This coats every bit of crispy, salty fried chicken. Once the wings are drenched, you'll simply dump them on top of the cup of Popeyes' cheesy and rich mac. Imagine the combination of deliciously crunchy nuggets (after all, Popeyes fries its chicken in beef tallow for unparalleled texture and flavor) with the bold, sweet, syrupy yet fiery kick of the sauce, which cuts through the cheese-laden noodles. Be sure to get a chunk of chicken and mac in every spoonful for the perfect bite every time.