Level Up Popeyes Mac And Cheese With This TikTok Hack
Often, TikTok hacks go viral for good reason. In this case, it's because the idea is incredibly delicious and takes Popeyes' macaroni and cheese to the next level. This TikTok hack (with over 164,700 likes) suggests buying a side of mac and cheese, boneless wings, and Sweet Heat sauce from Popeyes. You may also want to ask for an extra cup to help make eating this massive pile of goodness a bit easier.
Pour the entire container of sweet, spicy goodness over the wings and give it a shake. This coats every bit of crispy, salty fried chicken. Once the wings are drenched, you'll simply dump them on top of the cup of Popeyes' cheesy and rich mac. Imagine the combination of deliciously crunchy nuggets (after all, Popeyes fries its chicken in beef tallow for unparalleled texture and flavor) with the bold, sweet, syrupy yet fiery kick of the sauce, which cuts through the cheese-laden noodles. Be sure to get a chunk of chicken and mac in every spoonful for the perfect bite every time.
Other renditions on this TikTok hack
You can technically use any of Popeye's sauces to create a chicken nugget and mac and cheese bowl that's specially curated to your favorite flavors. For example, spice up your mac and cheese by coating the crunchy nuggets in Bayou Buffalo sauce. This tangy, mild, salty condiment is perfect for making a dish that awakens your taste buds. If you choose this zesty sauce, ask for a side of Buttermilk Ranch to drizzle over the top for a true Buffalo chicken-style mac and cheese with pops of creamy, herbaceous flavor.
For a rich, decadent experience, douse the chicken in Popeyes' Roasted Garlic Parmesan Wing sauce for loads of umami and nutty parm before topping the pasta. If you're an avid barbecue sauce lover, try the Honey BBQ Wing sauce that's zingy and sweet, which breaks up the decadent mac and cheese with a smoky, tangy finish. And, if nuggets aren't really your thing, you could also go with chicken strips or blackened chicken if you want to forego breading. If you want to try and recreate this meal without heading through the drive-thru, the chain's sauces are finally on grocery store shelves. This way, you can use the box of mac and cheese in the pantry, a bag of frozen nuggs, and the sauce to come up with multiple servings of this delish Popeye's hack.