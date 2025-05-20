The Pasta Chain That's Closing Dozens Of Locations In The US

Bankruptcies and closures seem to be plaguing the world of franchise eateries, with major chains like Red Lobster and TGI Fridays shuttering large numbers of restaurants. A popular pasta chain now has some of its restaurants on the chopping block, too.

Fast-casual brand Noodles & Company announced on May 7, 2025 that as many as 17 restaurants owned by the company, as well as four sites owned by franchisees, are slated for closure. Sadly for fans of the chain, outstanding debts and a lack of profits have caused the company to revisit which of the nearly 469 total locations across 31 states will remain open. The projected number of closures has climbed from the company's earlier forecasts, which initially listed only 12 to 15 planned closures. The decision-making process is ongoing regarding which locations will get the axe (per USA Today), so the number could further increase as the year progresses.

Noodles & Company, which has been in operation for 30 years, is sadly not immune to the ongoing struggles that many casual dining establishments are navigating through. Luckily for frequent patrons, the news of closures and potential restructuring does not necessarily mean the end of the line for this pasta chain.