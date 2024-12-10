What Is Raclette And How Does It Differ From Fondue?

They're both traditional Alpine dishes starring rich melted cheese — but raclette and fondue are not the same. Though they are both all about a hearty meal of warm, gooey dairy, the differences center around the actual ingredients involved, how they're prepared, and how they're served.

Raclette involves melting cheese over a fire or under a specialist grill (which is also known as a raclette) before scraping it onto individual portions of food, almost like a topping. The dish takes its name from the French word 'racler', meaning to scrape. You'll often find raclette served with boiled potatoes and quick pickles – though it could also feature other vegetarian or meat-based ingredients.

Fondue, meanwhile, sees the cheese or cheeses melted in a communal pot over a flame before other ingredients are dipped into it. A traditional après-ski dish designed to share, a Swiss cheese fondue recipe is commonly served with cubes of bread or other treats to soak up the oozy dairy. The melted cheese is often flavored with garlic and wine, which gives it a wonderfully heady aroma and rich flavor.

Though raclette might not be as well-known globally, it's actually older than fondue — though both have a long history. Raclette got its first mention in a text dating back to 1291 whereas fondue was originally documented in a cookbook from 1699.