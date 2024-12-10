What Is Raclette And How Does It Differ From Fondue?
They're both traditional Alpine dishes starring rich melted cheese — but raclette and fondue are not the same. Though they are both all about a hearty meal of warm, gooey dairy, the differences center around the actual ingredients involved, how they're prepared, and how they're served.
Raclette involves melting cheese over a fire or under a specialist grill (which is also known as a raclette) before scraping it onto individual portions of food, almost like a topping. The dish takes its name from the French word 'racler', meaning to scrape. You'll often find raclette served with boiled potatoes and quick pickles – though it could also feature other vegetarian or meat-based ingredients.
Fondue, meanwhile, sees the cheese or cheeses melted in a communal pot over a flame before other ingredients are dipped into it. A traditional après-ski dish designed to share, a Swiss cheese fondue recipe is commonly served with cubes of bread or other treats to soak up the oozy dairy. The melted cheese is often flavored with garlic and wine, which gives it a wonderfully heady aroma and rich flavor.
Though raclette might not be as well-known globally, it's actually older than fondue — though both have a long history. Raclette got its first mention in a text dating back to 1291 whereas fondue was originally documented in a cookbook from 1699.
Raclette and fondue use different types of cheese
Raclette is made with a cheese of the same name (yes, the word refers to the cheese as well as to the grill and to the dish). Made from unpasteurized cow milk, true raclette enjoys AOP (Appellation d'Origine Protégée) status, though you can find versions made globally. There are also variations on the traditional cheese, such as raclette that's smoked, flavored with garlic or pepper, or made from the milk of sheep, goat, or buffalo.
One reason the Alpine cheese is so good for melting is that the fat doesn't split from the protein when it's heated. This gives raclette a soft, gooey texture that's perfect for scraping onto food. Depending on where it's from, how it's made and aged, and the diet of the cows the milk comes from, the taste might be mild and creamy, nutty, fruity, sharp, or richly robust. If you can't get hold of raclette, you could substitute French Morbier, Italian fontina, or Tomme sheep or goat cheese.
Fondue, on the other hand, tends to use a mixture of cheeses for its signature taste and texture. Emmental is the ultimate fondue cheese as it melts well and has a flavor that's not too overpowering, and it's often paired with rich Gruyère. Sometimes, sharp cheddar is added. You also need other pantry ingredients for fondue, such as cornstarch to give it a good gooey consistency, wine for depth, and lemon juice for brightness.
Raclette and fondue have different serving styles
One of the most classic ways of serving raclette in Valais in Switzerland is for a huge half-wheel of raclette to be placed on a board close to the embers of the fire, which gives it a smoky scent and taste. The melted cheese is then scraped straight onto your plate. But the invention of the electric raclette in the 1950s, which features mini skillets to melt slices of cheese, means it is easy to prepare at the table.
The traditional communal pot designed to heat and serve fondue is known as a caquelon, and it melts the cheese evenly, so it doesn't scorch. You can also get electric versions. Sets often come with long forks designed to reach into the pot and dip your food, but it's worth keeping in mind that there's a dipping etiquette for cheese fondue. Once you've dipped your item with the long fork, it should be transferred to your own plate.
Accompaniments also differ for the two dishes. Raclette cheese is usually served scraped onto potatoes and perhaps onions, and you can also top items like deli meats or charcuterie. It's a good idea to add some little cornichons, which taste like dill pickles but not as sharp, to cut through the richness and add crunch. Lightly toasted bread is the perfect partner for fondue — though you can also dip roasted vegetables, cooked baby potatoes, or even pieces of seared steak into the cheesy mix.