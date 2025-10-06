Instantly Upgrade Grilled Cheese By Dipping It In This Popular Condiment
Grilled cheese may be the ultimate comfort food, but even classics can use an upgrade. For inspiration, Food Republic turned to Kathleen, creator of Gonna Want Seconds. Her suggestion? She said the perfect upgrade involves dipping grilled cheese in ketchup. She explained, "I love the sweet and acidic contrast that ketchup adds to the mix." With grilled cheese already delivering creamy, salty, and savory flavors, the tangy sweetness of ketchup balances everything out, bringing just a touch of brightness. Kathleen added, "It also creates a temperature contrast, too. The ketchup cuts through the rich, melted cheese in a way that the other classic pairing, tomato soup, can't."
What makes this combo even better is its versatility. Kathleen explained, "From plain white bread with sliced American cheese to hearty sourdough or multi-grain bread with artisanal cheese and various spreads and flavors, ketchup remains a great match." The pairing works across the board, whether you keep things simple or experiment with fancier ingredients. However, we'd avoid certain cheeses in your grilled cheese, like those that don't melt well (think feta or parmesan) or those that are too wet (we're looking at you, cottage cheese). We also feel the best bread for a crispy grilled cheese sandwich is undoubtedly sourdough, which, fortunately enough, holds up well to a small dip of ketchup.
More condiments that pair well with grilled cheese
The great thing about condiments is that there's very little food prep required. Just a quick squeeze or two from the bottle, and you've instantly elevated that grilled cheese sandwich. And if you're ready to branch out from classic ketchup, there are plenty of other options. Kathleen suggested spicing things up: "Spicy ketchups with chipotle, sriracha, or jalapeño add a nice kick if you like a little heat." For something smoky and bold, she also recommends a ketchup-based barbecue sauce. "That kind is perfect with grilled cheese made with a smoked cheddar. Even better if you add some pulled pork to your sandwich!"
Hot sauce fans can't go wrong with staples like standard sriracha or Cholula, while those craving a tangy twist should try a thin layer of hot mustard or relish. Meanwhile, sweet-toothed grilled cheese fans can lean towards sugary condiments like jams, honey, and chutneys. And remember, all these condiments don't just have to function as dips. They can be spread inside the sandwich before grilling to blend the flavors and keep everything piping hot. Imagine some warm fig jam on melty provolone, or some caramelly apple butter melting with a slice of sharp cheddar cheese. Delicious!
One of our tips for making the best grilled cheese sandwich is to use mayonnaise instead of butter. Since mayo has a higher smoke point, spreading mayo over your bread slices creates a golden, extra-crispy crust. Plus, its smooth consistency makes it far easier to spread at room temperature, and once grilled, that prominent mayo flavor mellows, so even mayo haters might be surprised at the results. Just be sure you use full-fat or your bread will stick.