Instantly Upgrade Grilled Cheese By Dipping It In This Popular Condiment

The great thing about condiments is that there's very little food prep required. Just a quick squeeze or two from the bottle, and you've instantly elevated that grilled cheese sandwich. And if you're ready to branch out from classic ketchup, there are plenty of other options. Kathleen suggested spicing things up: "Spicy ketchups with chipotle, sriracha, or jalapeño add a nice kick if you like a little heat." For something smoky and bold, she also recommends a ketchup-based barbecue sauce. "That kind is perfect with grilled cheese made with a smoked cheddar. Even better if you add some pulled pork to your sandwich!"

Hot sauce fans can't go wrong with staples like standard sriracha or Cholula, while those craving a tangy twist should try a thin layer of hot mustard or relish. Meanwhile, sweet-toothed grilled cheese fans can lean towards sugary condiments like jams, honey, and chutneys. And remember, all these condiments don't just have to function as dips. They can be spread inside the sandwich before grilling to blend the flavors and keep everything piping hot. Imagine some warm fig jam on melty provolone, or some caramelly apple butter melting with a slice of sharp cheddar cheese. Delicious!

One of our tips for making the best grilled cheese sandwich is to use mayonnaise instead of butter. Since mayo has a higher smoke point, spreading mayo over your bread slices creates a golden, extra-crispy crust. Plus, its smooth consistency makes it far easier to spread at room temperature, and once grilled, that prominent mayo flavor mellows, so even mayo haters might be surprised at the results. Just be sure you use full-fat or your bread will stick.