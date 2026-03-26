Spot A Bad Seafood Restaurant With These 10 Warning Signs

Few foods pull their weight quite like seafood. It's got an absurdly broad culinary range. Fry it, steam it, grill it, boil it, or skip the heat entirely and serve it raw; you'll have a stellar meal no matter what.

But for every delightful thing that can happen to a good piece of fish, there are about a dozen ways things can go spectacularly wrong. Leave it on the heat too long, and you'll end up with something dry, rubbery, and stringy. Treat it carelessly, and you'll lose half of it to the pan. And choose badly, and you might have to spend a couple days battling with food poisoning.

This is where seafood restaurants come in. Barring being extra careful with how you handle your seafood at home, picking out a good seafood spot is pretty much the only thing standing between you and bad seafood. This all raises one question: How can you tell the difference between a seafood restaurant that knows exactly what it's doing, and one that's just winging it? It's a tricky business, which is why we've pulled together a few clues to help you sniff out a bad seafood spot.