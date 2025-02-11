Seafood Experts Uncover Signs Your Seafood Has Spoiled

Spoiled seafood is no joke. If you eat it, you run the risk of getting sick — like, really sick. Not to mention the taste and texture will be downright awful. To avoid potential consequences, it is important you understand what signs point to seafood spoilage. Otherwise, you could be in for a rough couple of days. Fortunately, once you know what they are though, they'll be hard to miss. Even so, if you are ever in doubt, it's best to simply toss out the seafood in question — it's never worth the risks that accompany consuming spoiled seafood.

To find out what all the warning signs of seafood spoilage are, I interviewed three experts on the matter. For starters, I received some helpful insights from Shelley Balls, MDA, RDN, LDN. She's a registered dietitian and nutritionist for Consumer Health Digest who just so happens to be ServSafe Manager Certified, as well. The director of food safety at Wild Alaskan Company, Monique Moore, also weighed in with a few tips on spotting seafood spoilage. Last but not least, Dennis Littley, a chef with over 40 years of experience working in fine dining and the recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, offered a myriad of things to look out for. Keep reading to find out what they told me, and believe me, your stomach will thank you.