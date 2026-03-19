7 Changes Coming To Jersey Mike's In 2026

At the customer level, regular attendees at Jersey Mike's can expect to see new menu items popping up from time to time. Jersey Mike's subs are standard fare — the chain features more than two dozen long-term menu items, from cold subs like the Club Supreme to hot choices like the Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak. Each sub brings a unique flavor to the table, something the restaurant hopes to capitalize on in 2026 by adding new, limited-time items to the menu.

This change has already started, with the sandwich chain now selling the limited-time Mike's Hot Italian. The interior sports chopped ham, pepperoni, and salami, alongside oozing provolone cheese, grilled onions, tomato, and lettuce. But the real star of the show is its biting Hot Chopped Pepper Relish, which gives what would be a standard Italian sub a mouthwatering flair. Its limited-time label makes it more imperative for customers who want to try it out to get it fast.

Those that have already tasted it proclaim its perfect flavor. The balance between the relish's heat and the sandwich's meat and veggies has caused some to deem it Jersey Mike's best work yet. The restaurant's customization options further customer enjoyment of the limited-time option, allowing the addition of topping like banana peppers. Mike's Hot Italian is just the beginning for the company's future promotional items, which aim to evolve the menu in a satisfying direction.