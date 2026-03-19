7 Changes Coming To Jersey Mike's In 2026
Jersey Mike's Subs is gearing up to make 2026 its biggest year ever. In 2025, the sub sandwich chain was officially acquired by Blackstone Inc. When the deal was first publicized in November 2024, Reuters reported the investment firm bought the U.S. company for $8 billion, a massive number worthy of the chain restaurant's numerous locations and lengthy history. Founded in 1956 as Mike's Giant Submarine Shop, Jersey Mike's now has thousands of restaurants across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. What you see is what you get: A menu delivering subs both cold and hot, all stuffed with delicious meat and veggies.
This simple but effective presentation has resulted in the chain's massive success (just ask Reddit) and the hefty price Blackstone paid to own it. Following the acquisition, former Wingstop Chairman and CEO Charlie Morrison was appointed CEO of Jersey Mike's in April 2025. Succeeding company founder Peter Cancro — who remains Chairman of the Board — Morrison's years of experience in restaurant leadership, from Pizza Inn to Boston Market, means he has a strong vision for what the future of Jersey Mike's looks like. From even wider expansion to a major shift in the company's financial operations, these are the changes coming to Jersey Mike's in 2026.
New menu items
At the customer level, regular attendees at Jersey Mike's can expect to see new menu items popping up from time to time. Jersey Mike's subs are standard fare — the chain features more than two dozen long-term menu items, from cold subs like the Club Supreme to hot choices like the Chipotle Chicken Cheese Steak. Each sub brings a unique flavor to the table, something the restaurant hopes to capitalize on in 2026 by adding new, limited-time items to the menu.
This change has already started, with the sandwich chain now selling the limited-time Mike's Hot Italian. The interior sports chopped ham, pepperoni, and salami, alongside oozing provolone cheese, grilled onions, tomato, and lettuce. But the real star of the show is its biting Hot Chopped Pepper Relish, which gives what would be a standard Italian sub a mouthwatering flair. Its limited-time label makes it more imperative for customers who want to try it out to get it fast.
Those that have already tasted it proclaim its perfect flavor. The balance between the relish's heat and the sandwich's meat and veggies has caused some to deem it Jersey Mike's best work yet. The restaurant's customization options further customer enjoyment of the limited-time option, allowing the addition of topping like banana peppers. Mike's Hot Italian is just the beginning for the company's future promotional items, which aim to evolve the menu in a satisfying direction.
Better meal deals
Beyond new items, Jersey Mike's will also be offering more affordable meal deals incorporating its existing sub lineup. In a report from Nation's Restaurant News (NRN), it was revealed Morrison has faith in the chain's ability to offer subs that are both "on the premium side" and easy for customers to buy. The most recent deal the restaurant has offered is the Boardwalk Bundle. It comes with a regular-sized Number 2 on the menu, the Jersey Shore's Favorite, alongside a bag of chips and a fountain drink, all for $10.99. This aligns with the more high-end price tag of the restaurant's offerings, but also delivers a meal that's made easier to buy in the process.
The Boardwalk Bundle is just the first affordable option Jersey Mike's has put out this year. Since keeping the restaurant enticing to customers is a big responsibility for Morrison, it's a noteworthy financial decision for the company to offer options that are easier on the wallet. It also opens the door for other popular subs to become bundled in the future, something Morrison appears determined to deliver. Not only will this make existing customers more inclined to make meal purchases, but it may also attract newcomers that become loyal to the brand. It's a beneficial change on both ends, and one that appears here to stay as Jersey Mike's targets an expanded customer base.
European expansion
Physical expansion is also on the menu for the sub shop's future. On January 12, 2026, Jersey Mike's announced plans to open its first restaurants in Europe. The venture, led by company founder and board chair Cancro and new President of International Andy Skehan, is a first for the company, which will open 400 inaugural stores across the U.K. and Ireland. According to CNBC, this is a reflection of Morrison's previous work at Wingstop, which, under his leadership, also began expanding beyond the U.S. It appears Jersey Mike's will be following in his previous company's footsteps.
The first European restaurant from the company will open its doors in 2026, followed by hundreds more additions in the coming months and years. As Jersey Mike's debut foray into international sales, the expansion to the U.K. and Ireland will test the resolve of the company to succeed beyond North America.
Even more American expansion
Although Europe is a new frontier for Jersey Mike's, the chain isn't done expanding its reach in the countries it already operates from. In particular, Entrepreneur reported in January 2026 that Morrison wants to see the number of locations in the U.S. double. There are more than 3,200 Jersey Mike's in the U.S. as of this writing, a massive number reflective of the company's valuation. But, for the new leadership, it seems this number is only just the beginning.
That's no surprise — while Morrison didn't lay out an exact timetable for Jersey Mike's U.S. growth, he's no stranger to significant restaurant expansion. Wingstop quadrupled its number of locations worldwide under his leadership as CEO, now boasting more than 2,000 at the time of writing. Although the already massive number of Jersey Mike's locations proves more daunting to broaden, the company has already started making moves.
CT Insider reports three more locations are "in development," while nine others may crop up soon too. WFMZ-TV, based out of Pennsylvania, reported two new locations back in December 2025, one of which is currently operational, the other set for an April opening. Jersey Mike's has a multitude of other stores in development across the country, too; further locations are destined to be formally announced and opened as 2026 progresses.
A broader digital reach
In the digital age, restaurants are keen to take advantage of how easily the world can be connected through phones and computers. Primarily, this comes in the form of apps where customers can order food, whether for pickup or delivery. Jersey Mike's is no stranger to this, as NRN reports 40% of the restaurant's orders come through digitally. But this number is just the tip of the iceberg for Morrison, who wants to see it increase to 60%. This means a majority of customers would be ordering online instead of going up to the counter.
The CEO's vision aligns with previous attempts to give the company a deeper digital footprint. In 2025, Jersey Mike's experimented with BlockVantage AI, an advertising tool from Blockboard, to help bolster sales at a new location in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company appears willing to go the extra mile when it comes to how it embraces technology in the hope that it further boosts sales, albeit through a more direct approach to customers and customer purchases.
Public stock
Several of the oldest restaurants in the U.S. are on the stock market, a milestone Jersey Mike's is going to officially meet later this year. In January 2026, Bloomberg reported that Jersey Mike's is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) that would put the company on the public stock exchange. The restaurant is partnered with Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase, sporting a value that, per Restaurant Business, is at $12 billion. The company is set to raise $1 billion in funds to make an offer. While an exact launch date for the IPO hasn't been decided yet, it's expected to go public during the third quarter of 2026.
According to Investing.com, the company has already sold $750 million in bonds as it prepares for the IPO launch. This will also make it the first private restaurant company to go public in 2026. The considerable monetary tag on Jersey Mike's IPO is a keen reflection of just how immense the company has grown, even from when Blackstone bought it. Going public will mean Jersey Mike's has to start taking the perspective of shareholders into account, who will always want to see the number go up. It incentivizes the brand to stay in the green, signaling a bigger focus on profits to correlate with its expansion.
Even stronger public influence
As 2026 continues, Jersey Mike's will be reaping the rewards of its strengthened public influence, which it earned early into the year. In January, Jersey Mike's was named the No. 1 franchise in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, a ranking of the most high-performing independent franchises. The company's big win is a major start to the year, especially given just how big an expansion it's planning as the rest of 2026 carries on.
According to Entrepreneur, Jersey Mike's has also increased its locations at an astronomical rate: The numbers have doubled over five years, going from a reported 1,742 in 2020 to 3,131 by 2025. With Morrison already hopeful about doubling the number in the U.S. alone, there's no end in sight to how much more the company can win. Its official top spot from Entrepreneur Magazine is proof of its power, with even bigger sway now possible because of its win. Given the number of plans in place for Jersey Mike's future, a strong public influence will help the company implement and sell changes to customers in an aim to achieve the lofty long-term goals set by the company's new leadership.