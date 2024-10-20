8 Sandwiches At Jersey Mike's, Ranked

Jersey Mike's got its start when its namesake, Mike, opened his sub shop on the Jersey Shore, calling it Mike's Subs. It became a popular lunch spot for vacationers and residents in the surrounding area. In 1975, Peter Cancro, an employee of the shop since he was 17 years old, purchased the original Mike's Subs as a teenager still in high school. Over the years, Cancro steadily grew the business, withstanding several slowdowns, and becoming a very wealthy man with the chain growing to thousands of sandwich shops.

The menu at Jersey Mike's consists of cold and hot subs. One of the big differences between Jersey Mike's and some other sub shops is that all of the meat and cheese is cut in a meat slicer in full view of the customer. Whether it's the fresh ingredients right out in front of you, the blend of juices and spices, or this very open kitchen design, Jersey Mike's sandwiches feel like something that is fresh and clean. The brand tries to bring a beachfront sandwich shop into your neighborhood, and with the vibe of the restaurants and the outcome of the sandwiches, it's a pretty good sell.

A longtime fan of Jersey Mike's, I take a look at several sandwiches and rate them according to the balance of flavors, ease of eating, and overall taste. Although my favorite has been dethroned, my sampling should give you a very clear picture of the perfect Jersey Mike's for you.