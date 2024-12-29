Our Favorite Jersey Mike's Sub Is Better Than The Turkey And Provolone

Jersey Mike's Subs, with 3,000 franchises and growing, knows how to make sub sandwiches that people want to eat, including one that we think outshines the rest. The Club Sub was the winner in a Food Republic taste test of eight Jersey Mike's sandwiches, claiming the top spot with its combination of turkey, ham, provolone cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and mayo. It's a leveling up of the Turkey and Provolone, one of the chain's most popular subs.

Jersey Mike's bakes its bread fresh each day at the store itself and uses premium meats and cheeses that are sliced fresh when you order. The Club Sub contains three of these top-quality cold cuts, providing a balance of flavors with the mild sweetness of ham playing off the savory turkey and buttery cheese. Bacon cooked daily on the grill top is a key part of the winning sandwich, adding salty smokiness and a crisp textural element, and the tester also noted its freshness and temperature. A white bread sub roll, cut then and there, cradles the ingredients, contributing its soft consistency to every bite. Rich and creamy mayo blends with the sandwich's components and pulls them all together to create the best experience out of all the subs.

Getting the sub "Mike's Way," brings veggie brightness from shredded lettuce, sharp onions, and juicy sliced tomatoes — all sliced right in front of you — and enhances flavor with an olive oil blend, tangy red wine vinegar (which actually does have a tiny bit of alcohol), dried oregano, and salt. All of the Club Sub elements combine to create the perfect balance of flavor, texture, and even temperature.