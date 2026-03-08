Why Some People Think Food Is Better In Europe Than In The US

One simple question has created a seemingly never-ending debate between Americans and Europeans, and that's who serves better food? The truth of the matter is that there's no easy answer. Each offers so many different styles, and you can never truly measure whether, say, American soul food beats rustic French cooking or Spanish tapas. That all comes down to personal taste. But one thing that's for certain is that there's no shortage of Americans returning from their Euro-summer trip raving about European food, and much of these praises are born from perceptions of superior freshness and quality.

While it's certainly possible to find high-quality produce in both America and Europe, one thing the former country lacks is strict ingredient regulation. Many of Europe's most famous food countries, such as France, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, are all part of the European Union, which contains 27 European states. When it comes to importing food, the EU has strict regulations detailing what additives, hormones, and preservatives are allowed within its borders. Unfortunately for the U.S., these stringent measures have seen many common household items banned in Europe, including beef, Mountain Dew, and even American-produced eggs.

Unsurprisingly, these bans have fueled a growing belief on both sides of the Atlantic that Europe's food standards are simply higher, which is reinforced by the fact that there are few comparable bans moving in the opposite direction. To put this into perspective, just look at what happened after the U.K. left the EU in 2020. As trade negotiations began, petitions opposing the import of U.S. hormone-treated beef and washed chicken quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of signatures from people determined to keep those products off British grocery shelves.