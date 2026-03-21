7 Korean Street Foods You Need To Try

If you're looking to get the true, authentic taste of a place, you probably won't find it in the fancy-pants, closed-toe shoe establishments peppered around the city center, as delicious and worthy of praise as these restaurants are. Your answer instead lies right outside your window, in the food stalls and street carts that sell snacks that keep the city alive. This rings that much more true with Korean street food, a cuisine built upon sticky, sweet, spicy surprises.

Korean street food has become increasingly popular in the past few decades, morphing from its humble midcentury beginnings in cheap, comforting food stalls to making appearances on must-try tourism lists. Nowadays, Korean street food embraces global food trends, meaning you'll find many a fried thing on a stick in the food stalls of Seoul. You'll also come across classics like tteokbokki, the sushi-doppelgänger gimbap, or a crispy-sweet stuffed pancake known as hotteok. Korean street foods like these carry with them a rich history and a sensational attractiveness which is more than supported by fantastic, surprising deliciousness. Whether you're planning a trip or looking for some interesting snacks stateside, these are the Korean street foods you need to try.