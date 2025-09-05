This Famous South Korean Breakfast Sandwich's Key Ingredient Is A Big Sprinkle Of Sugar

Around the world, South Korea has become renowned for hosting some of the best street food eats. Its famous classics that can now be found globally, like the Korean corn dog (which is very distinct from its American counterpart) or spicy tteokbokki, the chewy, gelatinous rice cakes that are typically served in a spicy gochujang-based sauce and were famously featured in "Squid Game." To international foodies, one lesser-known South Korean street-food delicacy is gilgeori toast, a Korean street toast with cabbage and egg. Think French toast but with a little extra Korean-style flair. One ingredient that makes this beloved street food so special is sugar, which gives the sandwich its distinctive sweet-and-savory taste.

As is true with many great street foods, gilgeori toast is made up of delicious yet simple ingredients. Between two pillowy slices of buttered, toasted milk bread sits a cabbage, carrot, and green onion omelet. This omelet is then topped with a sprinkle of white sugar. Optional add-ins are luncheon-style ham (or Spam, which is actually a common food in South Korea) and a slice of cheese. You can use any cheese to suit your preference. For melting power, we recommend American. If you're going for a sharp flavor, cheddar has got you covered. For a more traditional Korean street-food flavor, you've got to go with mozzarella. South Koreans are in love with it, adding it on top of instant ramen, inside corn dogs, and even on buldak (spicy chicken). Not only is it delicious, but it will give you an insane cheese pull, too.