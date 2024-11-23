South Korea's Popular Salt Bread Is (Literally) Packed With Butter
There is something going on in Asia, and we need to talk about it: salt bread. This buttery roll, topped with a sprinkle of salt, is drawing people from all over the world. It's like the marriage of a croissant, a soft dinner roll, and a baguette. Said to have originated in the Japanese bakery Pain Maison, it's gone viral in South Korea, and is a popular offering at Seoul bakeries such as Jayeondo Sogeumppang.
If you're lucky enough to visit in person, be prepared to wait in line. You'll be served four rolls at a time, and they're best enjoyed warm. Jayeondo makes its rolls with Canadian wheat and lots of AOP-certified French butter — a designation reserved for only the highest-quality butter from one of three stellar regions in France — making this particular salt bread worth the trip. With perfectly balanced flakes of salt on top, they feature a crusty exterior, a pillowy-soft middle, and a buttery crunch.
@oshiieats
The best bread ever 🍞🥰 📍Seongsu IG: saltbread.in.seaside #southkorea #seoultravel #thingstodoinseoul #seoulfood #seongsu #bread #saltbread
What makes salt bread so addicting is its ratio of butter to flour and its signature fried bottom. The amount of butter is quite astounding — up to two and a half cups per six cups of flour, depending on the recipe. The key is incorporating enough butter into the dough so that it melts onto the pan as it bakes, frying the bottom of the bread and creating a distinctive buttery crust.
Best ways to eat salt bread
Salt bread can be enjoyed in many ways. Straight, of course, is fantastic. But it's also an excellent vehicle for more deliciousness. Slather it with strawberry jam and dunk it in your morning coffee for a satisfying breakfast. Stuff it with sweet cream. Or, slice and fill it with combinations like cucumber and mayo, salted tomatoes and arugula, prosciutto and olives, shrimp and nori flakes, pâté with cornichons and spicy mustard, or make it into a sweet and savory Monte Cristo sandwich. It's also perfect for savory bread salad like panzanella, or dipped in nutmeg egg batter and fried into crunchy French toast.
If you can't finish all of your salt bread, try freezing and air-frying it back to life. You can also freeze it and later transform into celery stuffing, custardy bread pudding, or gooey breakfast strata. A new twist on all your favorite bread recipes has arrived.