There is something going on in Asia, and we need to talk about it: salt bread. This buttery roll, topped with a sprinkle of salt, is drawing people from all over the world. It's like the marriage of a croissant, a soft dinner roll, and a baguette. Said to have originated in the Japanese bakery Pain Maison, it's gone viral in South Korea, and is a popular offering at Seoul bakeries such as Jayeondo Sogeumppang.

If you're lucky enough to visit in person, be prepared to wait in line. You'll be served four rolls at a time, and they're best enjoyed warm. Jayeondo makes its rolls with Canadian wheat and lots of AOP-certified French butter — a designation reserved for only the highest-quality butter from one of three stellar regions in France — making this particular salt bread worth the trip. With perfectly balanced flakes of salt on top, they feature a crusty exterior, a pillowy-soft middle, and a buttery crunch.

What makes salt bread so addicting is its ratio of butter to flour and its signature fried bottom. The amount of butter is quite astounding — up to two and a half cups per six cups of flour, depending on the recipe. The key is incorporating enough butter into the dough so that it melts onto the pan as it bakes, frying the bottom of the bread and creating a distinctive buttery crust.