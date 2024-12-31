Give Canned Biscuits A Korean Twist With A Few Simple Steps

In South Korea, stuffed pancakes called hotteok are a popular wintertime street food. These delectable, sweet treats filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, and nuts are served hot and melty — straight from the pan. Unlike breakfast pancakes made from a quick batter, hotteok are made from yeasted dough, a time-consuming process of first mixing up the dough, and then waiting for it to rise. With one easy substitution, however, you can be eating these goodies in no time. The trick is to simply use canned biscuits.

Transforming canned biscuits into hotteok purportedly tastes just as good as the real thing. The refrigerated dough responds surprisingly well to being fried. It can be used to make hassle-free fry bread, and it's an excellent shortcut ingredient for easy donut holes. Just like authentic hotteok, the outside gets crispy and the inside remains chewy. In fact, the results are so similar that Korean moms have long been using this secret to whip up fast and effortless hotteok without the hassle.

To make your own, pop open a can of biscuits and slightly stretch out each piece. Add your fillings to the center, then cinch the edges together to wrap and seal everything inside. You can roll these into balls for a consistent appearance, then gently flatten them — street vendors in South Korea do this with a hotteok presser tool, but you can easily do it by hand or with the bottom of a bowl. Pan-fry the cakes in oil until they are browned and crispy.