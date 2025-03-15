The History Of Tteokbokki: What Makes This South Korean Dish So Iconic?

Tteokbokki is a staple of Korean street food made from rice cakes and a thick, deliciously complex red broth. Shoppers may have seen it in the Trader Joe's frozen food aisle or even on Walmart's website. But what exactly is this uniquely textured dish, and where did it come from?

Food Republic spoke to chef Maricel Gentile, author of Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook, to learn more about this iconic meal. "[The] modern version is credited to Ma Bok-rim, who, in the 1950s, took the original tteokbokki, which was soy sauce-based, and used gochujang instead. [She] created the version we know and love today." The legend goes that the discovery of this magical combination was mostly an accident, when she dropped a rice cake into her father-in-law's noodles with black bean sauce. Liking what she tasted, she began to experiment, and soon honed in on gochujang as the perfect sauce for her snack before opening Grandma Ma Bok-rim's Tteokbokki. It's the oldest establishment in a neighborhood built on this snack. "Sindang-dong Tteokbokki Town, in Seoul, is in the Jung-Gu district and is a must visit for anyone visiting Seoul [who] is a tteobokki fan," says Gentile. "[It is] where it originated and where, in the 1970s and 1980s, it came to fame."