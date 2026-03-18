The Worst Costco Nuts Still Belong In Your Shopping Cart

Ah, Costco: A rose by any other name would smell just as sweet, and we do so love the retail giant. In fact, we adore it so much that we not only ranked its entire food court menu, but also took things a step further and tried all the Kirkland nut options, too. Every selection is priced competitively, and they are all — yes, even the ones that finished at the bottom — delicious. In the end, though, it was Kirkland Signature Whole Almonds that landed in our lowest spot. But with U.S. No. 1 Supreme grade nuts — which is top-notch — the texture and taste make them a no-brainer. The only reason they were in last place? They aren't skinless, and that's the type our reviewer preferred.

Not only are these nuts reviewed well online, but they have a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Costco's own website. One helpful reviewer wrote, "They appeared very clean, no extraneous material, all solid [one-piece] nuts, fresh and delicious." Another verified purchaser raved, "I've been buying these almonds from Costco for many years now ... I haven't seen better quality or price anywhere." From freshness to satisfying crunch, these nuts leave you impressed — whether you're looking for a nutritious snack or need them for a recipe you're working on.