The Worst Costco Nuts Still Belong In Your Shopping Cart
Ah, Costco: A rose by any other name would smell just as sweet, and we do so love the retail giant. In fact, we adore it so much that we not only ranked its entire food court menu, but also took things a step further and tried all the Kirkland nut options, too. Every selection is priced competitively, and they are all — yes, even the ones that finished at the bottom — delicious. In the end, though, it was Kirkland Signature Whole Almonds that landed in our lowest spot. But with U.S. No. 1 Supreme grade nuts — which is top-notch — the texture and taste make them a no-brainer. The only reason they were in last place? They aren't skinless, and that's the type our reviewer preferred.
Not only are these nuts reviewed well online, but they have a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Costco's own website. One helpful reviewer wrote, "They appeared very clean, no extraneous material, all solid [one-piece] nuts, fresh and delicious." Another verified purchaser raved, "I've been buying these almonds from Costco for many years now ... I haven't seen better quality or price anywhere." From freshness to satisfying crunch, these nuts leave you impressed — whether you're looking for a nutritious snack or need them for a recipe you're working on.
All the delicious ways you can use your Kirkland almonds
Chances are, if you get this behemoth of a bag from Costco, you're going to be rolling in almonds for a hot minute. Yes, these nuts are good for snacking on their own, but there's so much more you can do with your stash. My personal favorite method is to make a big batch of curry and rosemary fried almonds, and then add them to salads the way one would croutons. You could also toast them in the oven for a satisfying bite, or whip up grilled green beans with almond cream, where the nuts do double duty as a deliciously lush sauce and a textural element. Almonds are also a fantastic way to add body to your bloody Caesar gazpacho.
And of course, there are the sweet treats — everything from tarts to galettes, and pancakes could use the delicate crunch and subtle butteriness of Kirkland Signature almonds. Watery breakfast smoothie? Add a handful to give it a thicker mouthfeel. Heck, you could make your own almond butter for sandwiches, sauces, and more — perfect for drizzling on a bowl of ice cream or eating by the spoonful.
Can't use them up? No problem! Put your nuts into an air-tight container or zip-top bag and freeze them. They'll last about a year that way.