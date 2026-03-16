10 Mistakes To Avoid With Your Cast-Iron Skillet

Today's cast iron often comes pre-seasoned. But even that factory-fresh layer of protection for the metal can be improved by giving the new pan a good wash and a light seasoning prior to the first use. While washing the pan might sound like you'll be washing away the coating, you'll actually be giving it a refresh. Cast iron is porous, so as smooth as the surface of that new skillet may look, it's pebbled and filled with pockets waiting to trap food if they aren't sealed with oil properly. That's where seasoning comes in.

Thin layers of oil build up over time to form a coated surface that becomes virtually nonstick when preheated. To season the skillet for the first time, preheat the oven to 450 F, with a rack in the middle. After washing and thoroughly drying the pan, use a small amount of a neutral oil, like grapeseed, and spread it over the entire skillet with a paper towel.

After the skillet is coated in a very thin layer of oil, place it upside down in the oven on the middle rack for around an hour. When the hour's up, don't open the oven door quite yet. Allowing the skillet to cool down in the oven for around 15 to 20 minutes will help the oil to solidify into a layer of seasoning. If the skillet is sticky after is cools, you can repeat the baking part of the process to remove the extra oil.