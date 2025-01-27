The Timing Rule To Memorize When Baking With Cast Iron
Cast iron is a kitchen must-have for many — and for good reason. It's the definition of durable, providing consistent results once you get the hang of it. When it comes to baking specifically, cast iron is the secret to next-level cornbread, delicious green shakshuka, the crunchiest bread, and other sweet and savory treats, but there is one crucial rule to keep in mind: shorten those baking times.
One common misconception about cast iron is that it's a good conductor of heat. The truth is, it isn't – it's a good retainer of heat instead. Practically speaking, this means that it takes a while to heat up, but it keeps that heat consistent as it also takes a while to cool down. It's also best to heat cast iron in the oven as opposed to a stovetop as this will ensure the most even and enveloped heat conduction.
Given that it traps heat so well, your baked goods will achieve their golden brown exterior sooner than in other materials. As a result, you should plan to remove your food from the heat source a few minutes ahead of time. Don't be concerned that this will negatively impact the interior — remember that cast iron takes a while to cool down and keeps its heat evenly distributed, so your food will continue to lightly cook until you remove it from the vessel or until the vessel itself cools down.
More cast iron baking tips
Some types of cookware require preheating every time, but this isn't the case with cast iron. It depends on the result you are trying to achieve. If you are looking for soft edges, like on cast iron skillet pancakes, no preheating is necessary. To get crispy edges, a little extra time on the heat will accomplish this. When greasing your cast iron cookware, beware that regular olive oil and butter may not work as well due to their low smoke points. They run the risk of burning and giving your food an unwanted charred taste, so try clarified butter instead. The most famous variety is ghee, but the underlying feature is that all milk solids have been removed, leaving behind an oily-buttery hybrid with a much higher smoke point, far better suited to cast iron.
There is a two-step method to remove your baked goods from cast iron without hassle. The first part is to use a butter knife to separate the edges of the food from the walls of the pot, and then you can tip it out or upside down onto another tray or dish. Your vessel should have been pre-greased, so the food shouldn't fall apart or stick. While you can run a spatula under the baked good and pull it out that way, this is a more abrasive method that may end up scratching your cast iron.