The Timing Rule To Memorize When Baking With Cast Iron

Cast iron is a kitchen must-have for many — and for good reason. It's the definition of durable, providing consistent results once you get the hang of it. When it comes to baking specifically, cast iron is the secret to next-level cornbread, delicious green shakshuka, the crunchiest bread, and other sweet and savory treats, but there is one crucial rule to keep in mind: shorten those baking times.

One common misconception about cast iron is that it's a good conductor of heat. The truth is, it isn't – it's a good retainer of heat instead. Practically speaking, this means that it takes a while to heat up, but it keeps that heat consistent as it also takes a while to cool down. It's also best to heat cast iron in the oven as opposed to a stovetop as this will ensure the most even and enveloped heat conduction.

Given that it traps heat so well, your baked goods will achieve their golden brown exterior sooner than in other materials. As a result, you should plan to remove your food from the heat source a few minutes ahead of time. Don't be concerned that this will negatively impact the interior — remember that cast iron takes a while to cool down and keeps its heat evenly distributed, so your food will continue to lightly cook until you remove it from the vessel or until the vessel itself cools down.