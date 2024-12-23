Here's How To Bake Burgers In Case You Already Put Away The Grill
Grill season comes and goes, but burgers? Burgers are forever. While it might not be the most popular preparation method, if the grill has already been put away, baking burgers in the oven is a perfectly acceptable cooking technique, provided you follow a couple simple protocols.
Since getting the proper cook on your baked burger can be difficult without guidance, Food Republic talked to Alex Abreu, executive chef at YOTEL Boston's Vela Seaport and Deck 12, who was full of helpful tips. The most important step is choosing the proper cookware. "A cast iron skillet is the best option for cooking burgers in the oven because it can withstand high heat and helps achieve an excellent sear," Abreu says. "The cast iron allows the burger to develop that flavorful crust that you won't get with other pans."
Abreu goes on to recommend heating the oven to between 375 and 385 degrees Fahrenheit and to make sure to preheat the pan in the oven while seasoning the meat. "This technique helps create a nice sear on both sides while cooking the burger evenly in the oven," explains Abreu. He also advises ditching foil or parchment paper, as they prevent the searing process and retain excess moisture. Don't worry about messiness, as cleaning your cast iron can be done quickly without soap, though despite popular opinion, it's also okay to use some mild soaps to clean cast irons. Just don't let them soak too long.
Getting the perfect cook on your cast-iron burger
Ensuring the cast iron is well-heated before cooking is an important step in creating a true sear on the burger, but there are other ways to maximize the char on an oven-cooked burger. "When seasoning the patty, using extra black pepper can also help, as it caramelizes beautifully and enhances that charred crust," chef Alex Abreu says. A classic burger doesn't need much more than salt and pepper to shine, but for an added kick, Abreu recommends Montreal steak seasoning. This spice mix originated in Montreal's iconic Schwartz's Deli and includes garlic, mustard, coriander, onion, and paprika — all spices that perfectly complement a burger as well as they do steak or smoked meat sandwiches.
Once the burger is spiced, lay it in the piping-hot skillet and cook for four to five minutes, then flip and cook for three to four more minutes, depending on your desired doneness. However, to get the most accurate temperature for your burger, a meat thermometer is a must. This technique should produce a beautifully-crusted burger. If you're still unsatisfied with the level of sear, the cast iron can be repurposed on the stovetop to implement a quick reverse sear: Crank the heat to medium-high, and cook for about a minute on each side to get that perfect crispy exterior.