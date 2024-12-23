Here's How To Bake Burgers In Case You Already Put Away The Grill

Grill season comes and goes, but burgers? Burgers are forever. While it might not be the most popular preparation method, if the grill has already been put away, baking burgers in the oven is a perfectly acceptable cooking technique, provided you follow a couple simple protocols.

Since getting the proper cook on your baked burger can be difficult without guidance, Food Republic talked to Alex Abreu, executive chef at YOTEL Boston's Vela Seaport and Deck 12, who was full of helpful tips. The most important step is choosing the proper cookware. "A cast iron skillet is the best option for cooking burgers in the oven because it can withstand high heat and helps achieve an excellent sear," Abreu says. "The cast iron allows the burger to develop that flavorful crust that you won't get with other pans."

Abreu goes on to recommend heating the oven to between 375 and 385 degrees Fahrenheit and to make sure to preheat the pan in the oven while seasoning the meat. "This technique helps create a nice sear on both sides while cooking the burger evenly in the oven," explains Abreu. He also advises ditching foil or parchment paper, as they prevent the searing process and retain excess moisture. Don't worry about messiness, as cleaning your cast iron can be done quickly without soap, though despite popular opinion, it's also okay to use some mild soaps to clean cast irons. Just don't let them soak too long.