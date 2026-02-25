Skip This Old-School Cast-Iron Seasoning Method Unless You Want To Waste Your Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Owning a cast-iron pan feels more personal than other appliances. Carefully maintain and clean the pan, and it'll retain its function as an heirloom, the cooking surface only enhancing with time. However, just like how cast iron pans can linger into the future, they've also circulated since the 18th century — which means some old-school seasoning methods haven't aged so well.

To help explain the downfall of one such outdated technique, Food Republic spoke to Jordan Burdey. The co-founder of Cookware Care – which makes useful products like Cast Iron Seasoning Oil Wipes – he's quick to point out saturated fats as an inefficient seasoning vessel. Whether the fat is applied for an initial use or as a light coating post-cleaning, cooks will often reach for lubricants "like lard or bacon fat, ghee, butter," noted Burdey. He theorized that people use these types of fat without thinking it through, sticking to established practices out of habit.

However, the composition of such saturated oils isn't optimal for seasoning. Instead, Burdey suggested people use "an oil that is very high in unsaturated fats," as it'll break down better for seasoning. Not to mention, lighter fats are less cumbersome to handle because their consistency is easier to drizzle and pat. So take note that the best oil to season your cast iron is grapeseed rather than good ole' bacon fat.