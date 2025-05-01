The Best Oil To Season Your Cast Iron Skillet Isn't Olive, Canola, Or Vegetable Oil

Cast iron pans are durable, sturdy, and known for needing a little TLC in the upkeep department. While cleaning your cast iron is important, the way you season it (aka heating thin layers of oil on the pan to give it a protective, non-stick coating) will also make or break your experience with this versatile cookware. While it's commonly thought that olive, canola, or vegetable oil are the go-tos for a proper seasoning, Food Republic spoke to Blessing Jennifer Anyibama, M.Sc., a food and nutritional scientist, to learn from her expert insight on this topic. To our surprise, she suggested a different oil to use for the best experience seasoning the rough surface of your cast iron.

"Grapeseed oil is the cast iron's secret weapon — it's high in polyunsaturated fats, meaning it polymerizes faster and harder under heat, forming a slick, glassy finish," Anyibama said. "Unlike olive or canola oil, which can go sticky or rancid over time, grapeseed leaves behind a durable, nonstick barrier." A lot of this is thanks to the oil's chemical properties (and love for heat). "Its high smoke point means it won't burn or smoke out your kitchen mid-seasoning," the expert shared, claiming this is what will help keep your cast iron in top-quality, stick-free condition.