The Best Oil To Season Your Cast Iron Skillet Isn't Olive, Canola, Or Vegetable Oil
Cast iron pans are durable, sturdy, and known for needing a little TLC in the upkeep department. While cleaning your cast iron is important, the way you season it (aka heating thin layers of oil on the pan to give it a protective, non-stick coating) will also make or break your experience with this versatile cookware. While it's commonly thought that olive, canola, or vegetable oil are the go-tos for a proper seasoning, Food Republic spoke to Blessing Jennifer Anyibama, M.Sc., a food and nutritional scientist, to learn from her expert insight on this topic. To our surprise, she suggested a different oil to use for the best experience seasoning the rough surface of your cast iron.
"Grapeseed oil is the cast iron's secret weapon — it's high in polyunsaturated fats, meaning it polymerizes faster and harder under heat, forming a slick, glassy finish," Anyibama said. "Unlike olive or canola oil, which can go sticky or rancid over time, grapeseed leaves behind a durable, nonstick barrier." A lot of this is thanks to the oil's chemical properties (and love for heat). "Its high smoke point means it won't burn or smoke out your kitchen mid-seasoning," the expert shared, claiming this is what will help keep your cast iron in top-quality, stick-free condition.
How to season your cast iron with grapeseed oil
Once you're ready with your pan and your grapeseed oil, it's time to start the seasoning process. To begin, Blessing Jennifer Anyibama recommends making sure your pan is clean and dry. "Rub in a whisper-thin layer of grapeseed oil — no globs, just enough to shine," the expert told Food Republic. Keep in mind that a sticky cast iron pan could also be a sign of over-seasoning, so make sure to take Anyibama's advice and keep the layers of grapeseed oil thin. She elaborated, "Bake it upside down at 450 [degrees Fahrenheit] for an hour, then let it cool in the oven." Allowing your pan to cool in the oven helps ensure those freshly baked layers properly adhere to the iron.
When the comes to frequency, it depends on whether or not you are dealing with a fresh cast iron skillet straight from the store, or an already well-seasoned one. Anyibama suggested applying your grapeseed oil layers two to three times during the first seasoning treatment, then revisit once a month for maintenance, or anytime after your pan has gotten a good clean. In the words of our expert: "A well-seasoned pan shouldn't just look good — it should release eggs like magic."