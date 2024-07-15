The Pantry Staple That Easily Cleans Rust From Cast Iron Skillets

Believe it or not, a layer of rust does not mean the end of the road for a cast iron skillet. Cast iron is known for its durability and can last for years, making it a lifelong friend that can even be passed down as a prized family heirloom. It is strong, sturdy, and can withstand more than you think. So no matter how stubborn that rust looks, know that you can almost always restore a cast iron skillet back to its original glory. In fact, it doesn't even require a lot of work. In most cases, all you need are two pantry staples: lemon and some kosher salt.

The acid present in the citrus slackens the rust as the coarse flakes of kosher salt work as a mild abrasive scrub. Together, they can get that coppery orange layer off within minutes. To use them, begin by slicing the lemon in half and then dip it in the salt. Scour the pan with the salted lemon until the rust begins to wear off. You can even sprinkle in more salt if you think the pan needs extra help. Rinse it with soap (yes, you can clean cast iron skillets with soap) and water at the end, and your cast iron skillet will look as good as new. Just watch your clothes and those shiny countertops while you're cleaning — rust has a knack for staining everything it touches.