The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In March 2026
Amazon might have overtaken Walmart in sales, but the decades-old retailer is still going strong. The chain remains a reliable stop for affordable groceries, sold both under familiar name brands and a growing number of private label offerings– including some well-reviewed Great Value dupes.
So, in addition to knocking out the weekly grocery list, don't skip a perusal of Walmart's newest offerings, too. The store's latest stock appeals to the season, with abundant cheerful drinks and bites just in time for the springtime bloom. In the beverage department, that means continuing the trend of energizing coffee alternatives, debuting new big brand sodas in the zeitgeist, and continuing non-alcoholic drink options. There are new protein bars and breakfast options to bite into, as well as some true-to-its-name Great Value grocery buys, too. Although your nearest Walmart Supercenter or Neighborhood Market may look the same, the shelves hold many new gems to discover.
Try out a new Starbucks brand caffeine kick
With winter on the way out, add a dash of vibrant fruity flavors to your daily caffeination. For only $9.97, you can grab a 32-ounce bottle of Starbucks Refreshers Concentrate Strawberry Acai, ready to make five servings of an energizing, sweet, and tangy beverage — no drive-thru run involved.
Unwrap an exciting new protein source
Tracking how much you're protein-maxxing continues to be on shoppers' minds, so try out a new satiating offering with the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough David High Protein Bars. Packing in some 28 grams of protein per just a touch over a 2-ounce size, it's indeed a bar that stands out on the market, all for $11.67 a four-pack.
Sample a new microwaveable breakfast bowl
Looking for a new, ready-made yet filling breakfast option? This Zesty Scrambled Egg, Monterey Jack & Bacon Jimmy Dean Protein Breakfast Bowl packs an interesting yet comforting start to the day. Priced at only $3.87 a package, Walmart conveniently sells this item one-by-one, so grab as many as you need.
Restock your Cheez-It fix
The savory-salty delights of Cheez-Its are well-known; you can even bread your chicken tenders in the classic snack. Now, Walmart brings a new fun multi-flavored package into the store, with a Cheez-It Variety Pack Baked Snack Crackers priced at only $5.97 for 10 bags. So whether you prefer the cheddar Jack flavor or the original, this purchase restocks the pantry stash.
Look out for the Cheerios Granola Mix
Often, breakfast time devolves into choosing between a sweet cereal and fiber-rich granola. Yet with Walmart's new Honey Nut Cheerios Granola, you don't have to pick; you're getting nutritious oats, almonds, and granola in the classic Cheerios flavor, for only $4.44 a package.
Add a unique protein bar to your grocery cart
March's warming temperatures enable outdoor time, which means on-the-go pick-me-ups come even more in handy. Change it up from classic nut and chocolate flavors with an $8.98 four-pack of Pink Lemonade BUILT Sour Puff Protein Bars, which offer a unique marshmallow-like texture alongside tart flavors.
Find the viral new Coke Zero Flavor at Walmart
When Coca-Cola adds a new flavor, it's big news — internet fanfare occurred with the release of the Coca-Cola Cherry Float Soda Pop. Thankfully, Walmart is now a reliable spot to grab these trending nostalgic sweet and creamy cans, all for $6.98 a dozen.
Add Great Value Mandarins to the pantry
With so many delicious ways to upgrade canned fruit, it's handy to toss a preserved citrus into the cart. Thankfully, the 29-ounce can of Great Value's Mandarin Oranges in Light Syrup is back on Walmart's shelves, lending you a sunny burst of citrus for only $3.44
Sip on Pepsi's new prebiotic soda
The first months of 2026 are an exciting time for soda fans, with Pepsi debuting its addition to the prebiotic cola lineup. This in-demand Pepsi Prebiotic Cola Soda Pop remains easier to snag online than in store, so place an electronic order for eight cans priced at $8.27.
Stock up on private label puff pastry
Walmart's private label offerings cover many cooking applications, with the Great Value Pre-Rolled Puff Pastry Sheets easing homemade baking needs. So whether you're making a savory classic chicken pot pie or a batch of tart and sweet cherry turnovers, this $4.24 two-pack saves lots of effort come prep time.
Plan for Easter with a themed Sour Patch Product
With Easter on the horizon, March means it's time to start thinking about candy stock. This year, Walmart is bringing back the cute Sour Patch Big Kids Soft & Chewy Candy Easter Candy Tube, which caps a handful of individually wrapped sweets with bunny ears for only $2 a pop.
Sip on a Non-Alcoholic Margarita Variety Pack
With the sun peaking out, March kicks off margarita season. Yet for when you don't feel up to making margaritas like a pro, all while staying sober, turn to the tasty Beckett's Margarita Non-Alcoholic Mocktail Variety Pack – it's filled with fun flavors like strawberry, lime, pineapple, and mango, all priced at $29.98 for eight cans.
Add a touch of magic with Butterbeer sugar
If life feels mundane, imbue a dash of the "Harry Potter" Wizarding World via the flavors of a finishing sugar. With Walmart's brand new McCormick Butterbeer Fin Sugar Harry Potter, you can sweeten cookies or rim a glass when crafting a three-ingredient Butterbeer from scratch.
Grab a citrus flavored can of Alani Nu Lime Slush
Low-calorie, vitamin-rich, vegan, and packed with 200 milligrams of caffeine, the Alani Nu brand has emerged as an exciting new energy drink alternative. Now, you can try a can of Walmart's newly-stocked Lime Slush Alani Nu, which delivers a buzzy hit of sweet-sour flavors for only $2.57 a pop.