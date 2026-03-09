The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In March 2026

Amazon might have overtaken Walmart in sales, but the decades-old retailer is still going strong. The chain remains a reliable stop for affordable groceries, sold both under familiar name brands and a growing number of private label offerings– including some well-reviewed Great Value dupes.

So, in addition to knocking out the weekly grocery list, don't skip a perusal of Walmart's newest offerings, too. The store's latest stock appeals to the season, with abundant cheerful drinks and bites just in time for the springtime bloom. In the beverage department, that means continuing the trend of energizing coffee alternatives, debuting new big brand sodas in the zeitgeist, and continuing non-alcoholic drink options. There are new protein bars and breakfast options to bite into, as well as some true-to-its-name Great Value grocery buys, too. Although your nearest Walmart Supercenter or Neighborhood Market may look the same, the shelves hold many new gems to discover.