Bread Your Chicken Tenders In Cheez-Its For A Tasty, Crunchy Outside

Crunchy and golden on the outside and juicy and tender within, chicken tenders always make a simple yet satisfying meal or snack. But if you want to really take them to the next level, try switching the usual breadcrumbs for something a little more fun and nostalgic: Cheez-Its. They give the coating a vibrant orange color and an unbeatable crunch, making every bite taste extra-savory and delicious.

Which flavor of Cheez-It to use for the breadcrumb coating depends very much on personal preference. You may prefer the classic original, or you could try Extra Toasty, which brings a rich nuttiness to the finished dish. Choose Hot & Spicy for an extra kick, or Buffalo Wing for a tangy and intensely savory taste. Or, if you prefer to cook entirely from scratch, you can even make your own Cheez-It dupe with just four ingredients: cheese, butter, flour, and salt.

The key to a successful crumb is an evenly crispy texture, and the right technique really helps to achieve this. You need to crush the Cheez-Its finely, which helps the breading stick better to the chicken. You can do this by putting the crackers in a resealable plastic bag and crushing them with a rolling pin, or blitz them in a food processor until they reach a sand-like consistency.