You Only Need 3 Ingredients For A Delightfully Delicious Butterbeer
Fall is finally here, and that means it's the perfect time to rewatch all the "Harry Potter" movies. So grab your wands and cozy up for a marathon complete with the most iconic drink from the series. With just three ingredients, you can recreate butterbeer at home, with or without alcohol.
For the boozy version, combine equal parts vanilla vodka and butterscotch schnapps. Then, add cream soda to fill your glass or mug, and voila, butterbeer! The sweet, fizzy soda mixed with the flavorful booze makes a perfect refreshing drink fit for a weekend movie marathon. It's just as easy to make this recipe non-alcoholic. For those who aren't drinking, swap out the vodka and schnapps and instead add a dash of vanilla extract and butter extract to a glass of cream soda. This will result in a similar flavor.
Take this drink to the next level by topping it with whipped cream and butterscotch syrup. You can also give this recipe an even more seasonal vibe by serving it in a hollowed out pumpkin-turned-punch-bowl, perfect for any fall get-together. To make several portions, use an ounce of vanilla vodka and an ounce of butterscotch schnapps for every six ounces of cream soda.
Other foods for your Harry Potter marathon
To make your movie marathon a premium event, offer more themed snacks to go along with your butterbeer. Caramel apples are obviously a favorite fall treat, but you can make them easier and less messy by recreating this viral caramel apple board. All you need are some apples, caramel sauce, and your favorite toppings. Take inspiration from the movies and use candies that are Hogwarts house colors — red and yellow for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, yellow and brown for Hufflepuff, and blue for Ravenclaw. Colorful wrapped chocolates and a few gummies should do the job.
Of course, you can always pick up popular Halloween candies to pair with your drinks – Hershey's even has "Harry Potter" inspired chocolate bars for the 2024 season. There's also jelly beans and chocolate frogs, but for another homemade option, try this recipe for chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies. It's not fall without pumpkin, right?
Don't be afraid to get creative with your spread by branching out! Pretzel sticks can be wands, a decorative veggie tray can be Professor Sprout's garden, and cupcakes can be Harry's birthday cake. Try some of these magical snacks along with a big glass of butterbeer for your next rewatch, and you'll surely be put under a spell.