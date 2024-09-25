You Only Need 3 Ingredients For A Delightfully Delicious Butterbeer

Fall is finally here, and that means it's the perfect time to rewatch all the "Harry Potter" movies. So grab your wands and cozy up for a marathon complete with the most iconic drink from the series. With just three ingredients, you can recreate butterbeer at home, with or without alcohol.

For the boozy version, combine equal parts vanilla vodka and butterscotch schnapps. Then, add cream soda to fill your glass or mug, and voila, butterbeer! The sweet, fizzy soda mixed with the flavorful booze makes a perfect refreshing drink fit for a weekend movie marathon. It's just as easy to make this recipe non-alcoholic. For those who aren't drinking, swap out the vodka and schnapps and instead add a dash of vanilla extract and butter extract to a glass of cream soda. This will result in a similar flavor.

Take this drink to the next level by topping it with whipped cream and butterscotch syrup. You can also give this recipe an even more seasonal vibe by serving it in a hollowed out pumpkin-turned-punch-bowl, perfect for any fall get-together. To make several portions, use an ounce of vanilla vodka and an ounce of butterscotch schnapps for every six ounces of cream soda.