5 Walmart Great Value Dupes Better Than The Name Brands, According To Reviews

Private labels continue to rise, pivoting savvy grocery shopping in a new direction. No longer does a swap to an in-house brand elicit sacrifice; instead, you might just get a better product at a lower price. While shopping at Walmart, weighing the private label versus name brand is no different.

The huge retailer offers quite a portfolio of private labels, with Great Value its most widely purchased (via Numerator). The brand alone boasts tens of thousands of products, with the vast majority coming in under $10. Great Value products cover many niches, from cornerstone pantry staples to frozen foods, fun treats, and household items.

Such Walmart private label products not only scratch the name brand itch, but sometimes even outperform competitors altogether. Tastier, better priced, and easier to buy in bulk, they're customer-approved favorites for good reason. So whether it's a comforting sweet, snack, meal, or beverage, uncover new Great Value gems to add to the shopping cart.