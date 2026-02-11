5 Walmart Great Value Dupes Better Than The Name Brands, According To Reviews
Private labels continue to rise, pivoting savvy grocery shopping in a new direction. No longer does a swap to an in-house brand elicit sacrifice; instead, you might just get a better product at a lower price. While shopping at Walmart, weighing the private label versus name brand is no different.
The huge retailer offers quite a portfolio of private labels, with Great Value its most widely purchased (via Numerator). The brand alone boasts tens of thousands of products, with the vast majority coming in under $10. Great Value products cover many niches, from cornerstone pantry staples to frozen foods, fun treats, and household items.
Such Walmart private label products not only scratch the name brand itch, but sometimes even outperform competitors altogether. Tastier, better priced, and easier to buy in bulk, they're customer-approved favorites for good reason. So whether it's a comforting sweet, snack, meal, or beverage, uncover new Great Value gems to add to the shopping cart.
Customers like these crispy Pepperoni & Cheese Filled Sandwiches
So long as you don't burn your tongue, a Hot Pocket offers tried-and-true appeal. With the Great Value Pepperoni & Cheese Filled Sandwiches, you can even enjoy such nostalgic food on Walmart's private label. Priced at $1.98 per two-pack, the product not only comes cheaper than the name brand, but many find it tastes better, too.
"The pepperoni is sliced thinner ... there's more sauce and not as much unnecessary cheese," wrote a Reddit reviewer. Walmart customers also like the packaging and preparation; one reviewer noted "the cooking bag they come in keeps the crust just crispy and [flaky] enough that it doesn't become soggy." Others praise the generous quantity of filling, bold pizza flavor, and general likeness to the name brand — temperature of contents included.
These Frosted Toasted Pastries comes in a variety of flavors
The Great Value brand doesn't shy away from taking on iconic bites, Pop-Tarts included. Walmart's rendition, called Frosted Toasted Pastries, comes in over a dozen flavors, ranging from Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Strawberry to Chocolate Fudge. All come well reviewed, with several customers noting a preference over their generic competitor.
"These are better than [Pop-Tarts], at half the price! More jam and fluffy crust," noted a Walmart review for the Brown Sugar Cinnamon pastries. "Bigger and better than the top brand toaster pastries! A little larger in dimensions and more filling in the center," a separate Walmart customer added regarding the cherry pastries.
Many also praise the affordable price; a dozen of any flavor costs only $2.18, thereby escalating the intrigue. Short of using store-bought pie crust for easy homemade Pop-Tarts, it's hard to top Great Value's price performance.
Customers enjoy making breakfast sandwiches with these sausage patties
Priced at under $10 for over 2 pounds, Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties are an overwhelming customer favorite. Widely noted as a McDonald's breakfast sandwich copycat, the patties bring fast food consistency into the home. "They're juicy and perfect," noted a Walmart customer. "We've saved so much money by skipping the drive-thru and using these on biscuits or English muffins at home."
Reviewers commend both the pleasant, lightly spiced flavor as well as the pleasantly crispy exterior. "These are SO good. I make them daily for breakfast. Best frozen fully cooked protein I've found," raved a Reddit user. Since it is easy to prepare in a microwave or on the stovetop and very affordable, it's easy to see why this product gets so much praise. Its versatility and low price have made it a dependable breakfast favorite for many.
Great Value's instant coffee is a well-priced big brand alternative
For many, coffee is a cherished morning ritual. With Great Value Classic Medium Roast Instant Coffee, switching to a store brand doesn't mean sacrificing quality. "I got the Great Value brand instant coffee since it's cheaper and a bigger bottle. My dad discovered that he likes it better than Folgers," noted a Reddit user.
The product boasts a high 4.6 out of 5-star rating with over 3,000 reviews on Walmart's website. Customers consistently praise the flavor, with one reviewer writing: "I have tried just about every instant coffee, and this is actually better than most of the brand names. The taste is fairly smooth, not overly bitter"
Beyond a standard cup of joe, coffee fans also love how well it mixes with other ingredients to create drinks like instant hot chocolate or mochas. Priced at just $5.42 for 8 ounces, it truly offers Great Value in every cup.
Save on trail mix with Great Value
A mix of sweet, salty, and crunchy flavors, trail mix isn't always the first thing people think of when discussing store brands. Yet, for over a decade, Walmart's Great Value Indulgent Trail Mix has been a favorite for customers, whether they are out on the go or relaxing at home.
Featuring a medley of nuts, dried fruit, chocolates, and white confection drops, it's easy to draw comparisons to well-liked products like Planters Sweet & Salty Crunchy Trail Mix and Kar's Gluten-Free Sweet 'n Salty Trail Mix (both also available at Walmart). Yet not only does the Great Value brand come cheaper, but it boasts an abundance of positive reviews, too.
Customers praise the balance of ingredients. "I love the almonds and the dried fruit in it. [The cashews add] a good hint in the background for flavor," noted one reviewer. "It's a great ... snack and a really good value compared to the name brand one," wrote another customer. All for $6.42 for 26 ounces, it warrants a spot in the pantry.