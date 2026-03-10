9 Creative Ways To Upgrade Plain Cream Cheese

When people think of cream cheese, bagels are usually the first thing that come to mind. But cream cheese is capable of so much more — it's a delicious ingredient suited for all kinds of things. From icing to pancakes to sandwiches and beyond, cream cheese has what it takes to turn up flavor and texture in a world of dishes. When you incorporate tasty additions into plain cream cheese, it only gets better. We all know ingredients like chives are a shoo-in for enhancing plain cream cheese, but we can do even better.

On a mission to find some more creative ways to upgrade plain cream cheese, I checked in with a couple of experts on the matter: Katherine Sprung, an award-winning pastry chef and the founder of Squish Marshmallows, based in New York City, and Carol Mahr, the general manager of Siegel's Bagelmania in Las Vegas, Nevada. To no surprise, they both came through with mouthwatering suggestions. So whether you wind up with a tub of plain cream cheese and it just isn't hitting the spot, or you want to take matters into your own hands and ensure the tastiest flavor combinations possible, they've got your back. Starting with a top-notch cream cheese will also help, of course, but these expert suggestions would do wonders to even the worst cream cheese out there.