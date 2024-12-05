Elevate Your Omelets With An Unexpected Creamy Addition

A fluffy breakfast omelet is a breakfast of champions whether it's stuffed with cheese and toppings or served straight up. But, if you're looking for a creamy twist on your classic omelet, look no further than the cream cheese in your fridge. The revamped combo of old breakfast favorites — eggs and cream cheese — takes your breakfast to delicious new heights.

Simply take your favorite cream cheese, soften it a bit in the microwave, and beat it with your eggs and shredded cheese. With a cream cheese addition, your average omelet becomes a rich, velvety delight that you'll want to make on repeat!

Do note that this recipe requires just a tiny bit of extra whisking) to fully mix in the cream cheese and to make sure you don't have thick chunks weighing down your omelet. But, this hack is ridiculously easy and turns easy ingredients into a delicious breakfast or brunch treat.