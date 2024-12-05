Elevate Your Omelets With An Unexpected Creamy Addition
A fluffy breakfast omelet is a breakfast of champions whether it's stuffed with cheese and toppings or served straight up. But, if you're looking for a creamy twist on your classic omelet, look no further than the cream cheese in your fridge. The revamped combo of old breakfast favorites — eggs and cream cheese — takes your breakfast to delicious new heights.
Simply take your favorite cream cheese, soften it a bit in the microwave, and beat it with your eggs and shredded cheese. With a cream cheese addition, your average omelet becomes a rich, velvety delight that you'll want to make on repeat!
Do note that this recipe requires just a tiny bit of extra whisking) to fully mix in the cream cheese and to make sure you don't have thick chunks weighing down your omelet. But, this hack is ridiculously easy and turns easy ingredients into a delicious breakfast or brunch treat.
Double down on the cream cheese in your omelet
Not only can you mix cream cheese into the egg mix, but you can also add a layer into the middle of your omelet for a maxed-out treat. Simply create your omelet as normal, and when you flip it out of the pan, spoon a thick layer of cream cheese onto one side before folding the omelet into a double-creamy dish. You can fold your omelet a bunch of ways, and the important part is making sure you don't agitate it before the fold.
Follow the cream cheese inspiration and add sesame and poppy seeds for an everything bagel–inspired omelet. Or, add smoked salmon and chives for a bagel with lox vibe. You can also let your omelet move toward Italian frittata territory by adding some rosemary and olive. Or, follow the route of an Indian omelet recipe and toss in cumin, chiles, and cilantro alongside the cream cheese.