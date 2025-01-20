Elevate Your Banana Bread With One Creamy Topping

Banana bread is one of the best makeshift breakfasts or casual after-dinner treats that you can bake. Whether you're making your grandma's classic recipe or a banana bread with only three ingredients — the base being a box of yellow cake mix — a creamy topping can make it even better. If you're looking for a sweet and flavorful way to upgrade your next loaf, make a simple cream cheese icing.

Cream cheese not only complements banana bread's dense and chewy crumb, but provides your fruit-centric cake with a bit of extra tangy flavor. For an easily pourable icing that can be drizzled over an entire loaf, whisk a small amount of cream cheese with a bit of milk, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. Feel free to adjust the amounts of each ingredient until you achieve your preferred consistency. For example, to make an extra thin icing, use more milk.

Alternatively, if you want a thicker topping that can be used as a spread, either use more cream cheese and powdered sugar, or try a butter-based frosting. With an electric mixer, combine roughly equal amounts of softened butter and cream cheese with some vanilla extract, powdered sugar, and a bit of heavy cream. You can also serve this creamy topping on the side by adding a decent smear to each individual slice of bread.