I Ranked 9 Brands Of Store-Bought Cream Cheese

Cream cheese is one of the most versatile dairy products we can reach for in the refrigerator case. Of course, in its purest form, cream cheese is perfect when simply spread on a bagel. But it is also an indispensable ingredient in so many recipes as well. Whether it is incorporated into a savory dip for game day or baked into a decadent cheesecake for a holiday dessert, cream cheese offers a backbone to countless recipes.

Not any mild, fresh cheese that's silky and smooth can be called cream cheese. For a product to qualify as cream cheese according to the United States Food and Drug Administration, it must contain at least 33% fat and have a moisture content of 55% or less. Given these parameters, there isn't a lot of wiggle room to create a distinction between manufacturers. All of the products sampled during this taste test were made with the same basic ingredients such as pasteurized milk and cream, salt, and cheese culture, with differences from brand to brand in terms of what additives were used to give the cream cheese the consistency we expect. Most products use gums such as carob bean gum, xanthan gum, or guar gum.

To get to the bottom of these differences, I sampled and ranked each product based on flavor, spreadability, and value. With so many ways to use cream cheese, this ranking should come in handy next time you're at the store. Let's get to it!