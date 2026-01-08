Beyond The Bagel: 10 Ways To Use Leftover Cream Cheese Before It Goes Bad

There are few food pairings more famous than bagels and cream cheese. When the two are combined, it doesn't seem crazy to think that the soft, spreadable cheese was engineered specifically for the purpose of being schmeared on a bagel. It turns out, though, that its discovery was a happy accident – in the early 1870s, while attempting to create a version of the French cheese Neufchâtel, William Lawrence of Chester, New York, stumbled upon what would come to be known as cream cheese. He'd added more cream to the traditional Neuchâtel recipe in the hopes of making an even richer product. Not only did he succeed, but Lawrence had made a cheese that had more fat, moisture, and acidity than other soft cheeses, making the ultra-creamy and spreadable cheese truly unique. Bagels — which date back at least 200 more years – would never be the same.

But cream cheese is quite versatile and can be so much more than a bagel spread, which comes in extra handy when you've got an extra tub of the stuff on hand (despite your best bagel-eating efforts, of course). It's also inherently fragile — its high moisture and fat content can cause opened cream cheese to lose flavor after about a week in the fridge and eventually spoil. Luckily, there are plenty of creative ways to use cream cheese — so many, in fact, that you'll never have to worry about it going bad or using up your leftovers.