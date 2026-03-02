8 Changes Coming To Costco In 2026
New years and new beginnings aren't just for people. Costco set plans for numerous changes for 2026. It's clear there are certain umbrella categories to address among the various ways the warehouse chain aims to better serve its members. This includes a number of technological upgrades that are sure to delight fans of the deli and bakery sections. Of course, while some forward advancements will prove beneficial to members, advantageous nonmembers will be less thrilled about how a particular update will keep them away from the food court.
In-store changes like advancement towards scan and go capabilities, a refresh on the cake ordering system, and some brand new items on either side of the cash registers are only some of the changes for 2026. Costco also intends to reach more customers with its tried and true warehouses, as well as some innovative new locations. On top of foods you likely won't see at Costco in 2026, members are bound to notice a difference in their experience from small and large updates and innovations.
1. The ordering system enters the digital age
Since its inception, Costco has relied on a long-past outdated system members begrudgingly put up with to place orders from the bakery and deli. In fact, the war of warehouses typically found Sam's Club's convenient bakery perk via online ordering to be the envy of Costco regulars — until 2026. It was during the first quarter earnings call for the fiscal year, (which took place in December 2025), that Costco CEO and President Ron Vachris teased advancements to the chain's app facilitating digital orders for cakes and catering.
Compared to the increased website traffic of 24% for the first quarter, the Costco app's traffic scaled up by 40% supporting the advancement of digital features. No longer, it seemed, would members be made to fill out an order by hand, deliver it to their local warehouse, and wait between 24 to 48 hours to pick up their custom confections. As the added feature began its rollout to select warehouses as a start, some members were grateful for the change as it inherently tamped down on unnecessary browsing and the inevitable purchases that follow.
2. Non-member food court access is over
Perks are meant to be just that, and, for those who haven't bought into Costco membership yet, the free ride at the food court appears to be at its end. A change years in the making, warehouses in certain locales already switched to a membership scanning system to ensure those seeking a hot dog combo are compliant with club exclusivity. Though not active everywhere, customers in warehouses previously untouched by the policy began to take notice of the first signs of change.
Card readers have been installed and placed beside the payment pin pad at each touchscreen kiosk. While less of an issue at warehouses with an indoor food court where non-members have admitted to sneaking in via the exit, the change is expected to be noticeable at outdoor venues. In addition to expectations of smaller crowds, some express hope that the new policy will include the added perk of food court purchases counting toward Executive Member cash back rewards.
Membership fees make up a substantial majority of Costco's profits, and the slow rollout of food court gatekeeping did not appear a detriment heading into 2026. During the first quarter earnings call, CFO Gary Millerchip touted the record pizza sales on Halloween, up 31% from the same day in 2024 with 358,000 whole pies served.
3. Scan and go is expanding
In the war of the warehouses, the scan and go feature of Sam's Club has long been the shopping feature that Costco fans wish they had. That wish may yet be in the works, but 2025 earnings calls reveal that testing is underway for Costco to launch the app feature in 2026. With just over half of the chain's members engaging with the digital platform, executives detailed a number of efforts to streamline the checkout experience. The popular tool that allows Sam's shoppers to forego the line altogether is just one of them.
Additionally, some Costco members likely have observed or even already had their cart pre-scanned during a recent warehouse run. During the fourth quarter call of fiscal year 2025, Costco CEO Ron Vachris highlighted that employees with mobile scanners will set their sights on carts filled in the small to medium range. The process bypasses the need to unload and reload the cart for the cashier to scan the merchandise, requiring merely a membership card scan to queue up the transaction and complete payment.
4. Deli additions hit store shelves
Years of membership experiencing the purposeful movement of goods throughout departments has trained Costco shoppers to keep their eyes open for unexpected treasures. Actually finding new items merits excitement. As such, two distinct discoveries in the deli section made it to social media in the early weeks of 2026. At the forefront, a mealtime shortcut is possible via vacuum sealed bags of precooked, flame seared, grilled chipotle seasoned chicken. The 2-pound kits lighten the load for anyone craving fajitas on the fly, or collecting the goods for a high-protein lunch you can prep in minutes.
In case that isn't easy enough, members took notice of a more complete meal that is also heat and eat ready. Packaged in a split tray with mashed potatoes, Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is stamped on some braised beef. With around 3 pounds of food in the tray, family dinner can be on the table in minutes. On top of those in awe of the convenience, the flavors of each item are said not to disappoint.
5. Locations, locations, locations
After expanding with 24 new warehouses in 2025, Costco CEO Ron Vachris detailed in the final earnings call of the fiscal year that a target of 35 clubs is set for 2026. Lest members believe the company is growing for the sake of it, a strategy is at play to maximize the benefit of each warehouse. This includes relocating high volume stores and repurposing the existing structures.
Even with an expanded hour for executive members and innovations to speed up checkout, customers have felt the congestion in the aisles and in the parking lot. To alleviate that pressure, high volume stores are methodically being relocated to larger properties. This includes larger parking lots and bigger gas stations. The original facility is then freed up to repurpose as a Costco Business Center.
As the name suggests, these alternative warehouses are geared toward businesses like restaurants and offices. That said, they remain open to all card-carrying Costco members. In addition to scaling up the size of certain bulk offers, more than half the available goods are different than what fans are accustomed to seeing.
6. Returns aren't what they used to be
Chances are, you've heard someone gripe about negative news with the reaction, "This is why we can't have nice things." According to some experiences at Costco's customer service desk, the expression applies to the return policy as of 2026. Before pointing to examples of lived conflict with the risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee, it's worth noting that the warehouse chain maintains its long-held policy. Limited exceptions apply to merchandise like tickets, jewelry, and electronics. That said, a number of testimonies signal that abuse of the system warrants unofficial tweaks to the policy.
Writing for The Street, Maurie Backman recalled how an unopened container of milk that spoiled before it's sell-by date was once a ready refund at Costco. Instead, she was instructed to collect the gallon bottle from her home before she would receive her money back. Another report indicates that warehouses have begun reviewing member history of returns to gauge whether or not the policy is being abused. According to the National Retail Federation, retail returns totaled around $850 billion in 2025 with just under 10% considered fraudulent. Given that nearly half of all shoppers express an openness to using the system to their favor one way or another, it seems reasonable that Costco take steps to protect the savings for its members by weeding out issues.
7. Food courts offer a mint treat
The Costco food court may have its staples, but it also makes seasonal adjustments. Planned for a wide release in March 2026, a new spin on the warehouse chain's sundae adds a splash of green with a fresh flavor. Spotted in some locations in February, Costco debuted the double chocolate mint sundae. The pairing of chocolate and mint is a favorite among Girl Scout cookie enthusiasts and after-dinner mint admirers alike — and it's also well-timed.
Traditionally released ahead of the annual celebration of St. Patrick's Day, fans of the iconic green Shamrock Shake tend to look forward to the seasonal mint offering from McDonald's. Thanks to Costco's menu addition, they can look beyond the golden arches for a pop of color and cool flavor counting down to spring. The addition of the chocolate sauce and cookie crumbles to the mint ice cream costs only marginally more than the regular ice cream sundae.
8. More experiments are underway
Bulk food buys, hot dog combos, and rewards on purchases all remain among appealing qualities that Costco has for members. Still, the warehouse chain knows there remain alternative potential avenues to both increase and broaden customer satisfaction. With that in mind, the retailer has some experiments in the works to cut back on ways it can't compete with Sam's Club. Specifically, a warehouse was opened in Alaska similar to one its competitor has in Texas, that operates as a a showroom rather than a traditional store.
Members who browse the showroom have the option to buy any goods they like from the website later on. Costco CFO Gary Millerchip said during the first quarter earnings call for 2026 that the brand will continue work "to improve the way the members are able to engage in our warehouses or the way they're able to buy online." Additionally, an entirely new operation is set to open in spring 2026 in Mission Viejo, California as Costco launches its first-ever standalone gas station.