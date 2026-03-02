8 Changes Coming To Costco In 2026

New years and new beginnings aren't just for people. Costco set plans for numerous changes for 2026. It's clear there are certain umbrella categories to address among the various ways the warehouse chain aims to better serve its members. This includes a number of technological upgrades that are sure to delight fans of the deli and bakery sections. Of course, while some forward advancements will prove beneficial to members, advantageous nonmembers will be less thrilled about how a particular update will keep them away from the food court.

In-store changes like advancement towards scan and go capabilities, a refresh on the cake ordering system, and some brand new items on either side of the cash registers are only some of the changes for 2026. Costco also intends to reach more customers with its tried and true warehouses, as well as some innovative new locations. On top of foods you likely won't see at Costco in 2026, members are bound to notice a difference in their experience from small and large updates and innovations.