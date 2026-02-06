10 Foods From Costco You Likely Won't See In 2026
Costco is well-known for its sprawling aisles and seemingly endless inventory, but like any major retailer, the warehouse giant pulls items off its shelves all the time. And though members may hope that only unwanted products will be selected for removal, the reality is that shifting costs impact wildly popular goods as well. It's also true that once an item is no longer restocked, Costco shoppers take notice — and they aren't shy about getting answers.
Leading up to this year, a number of go-to items in the bakery, deli, food court, and aisles throughout the store dropped off the floor map and the website alike. As a result, curious minds probed — and in some cases, pestered — employees for answers. While some inquiries delivered concrete answers on semi-sweet chocolate chips and grapefruit cups, others were left commiserating on internet forums about the sudden absence of roast beef. In either case, the chances of the following items returning to Costco warehouses in 2026 are slim to none.
Croissant platters
As of 2024, Costco members who had come to rely on the deli section for catering solutions without any fuss had found a favorite item missing from the order sheets. Without any fanfare, the warehouse made the decision to remove their croissant platters. Featuring a combination of chicken, ham, and roast beef sandwiches complete with lettuce, cheese, and two sauces, pesto and dijon mayo, the platter boasted enough food for 20 servings of a half sandwich each.
Adding insult to the expressed injury of numerous online commenters, Costco's substitution came in at eight dollars more than the only other two platters that were still being offered. For $39.99 members could still procure a shrimp platter with cocktail sauce and lemon wedges or a fruit, meat, and cheese platter featuring grapes, salami, soppressata, cheddar, and gouda. By contrast, the sprouted grain sandwich platter that likewise had chicken, ham, and roast beef offerings, was priced at $47.99. Despite the disappointment about the price difference and removal of the croissants from the menu, many still offer positive feedback for the sprouted grain sandwiches.
Frozen fruit beverages
Perhaps the reliability of the hot dog combo has led many to trust that Costco's food court menu will carry on unchanged in perpetuity. However, that hasn't been remotely the case — Costco introduced a strawberry mango smoothie early in 2025 that replaced the uber-popular fruit smoothie, which had been around since 2007. But to Costco's chagrin, food court-goers didn't take to the new beverage as hoped (though reception for it seemed slightly better than the chain's divisive mango smoothie from 2023). Several online comments pointed to the new drink's added sugar as a detraction.
The banana smoothie's introduction at the onset of 2025 was itself short-lived — not long after, the smoothie was pulled as an option and the frozen strawberry lemonade drink was teed up in its place. However, issues with the lemonade base for the frosty, berry-loaded beverage led to its own disappearance from the menu within weeks of its debut. As of the end of 2025, only the frozen coffee drinks had endured the series of purges.
Country French Bread
As much as Costco shoppers are encouraged to browse with the warehouse — and the chain facilitates that exploration by routinely moving product — members tend to have go-to items that fill up their carts on every trip. For some, that included the bakery's Country French Bread. In 2024, these two-packs were sold for around $5.99 and satisfied many families bread needs, especially for those navigating the rough waters of raising picky eaters at home.
Complaints about the discontinuation of the bread that was made without an excess of ingredients weren't isolated to internet forums, according to Costco employees. Many a member had shared their disappointment with the decision in the wake of the availability change. Additionally, the replacement, though satisfactory to some, had also met expectations for being a downgrade. Instead of getting two loaves, customers were now only getting a single loaf of the Rustic Italian Bread, and the price as of 2026 comes in at nearly a whole dollar more.
Semi-sweet chocolate chips
Those who enjoy baking have long been able to rely on Costco for essential ingredients like flour, sugar, milk, and eggs in bulk. Unfortunately, the sting of inflation made it so that carrying bags of Kirkland Signature semi-sweet chocolate chips was no longer feasible in 2024. Preferred by many members to other brands, those familiar with the explanation of Costco price tag codes had spotted the all too familiar "death star" over displays of the chocolate chips in the form of an asterisk in the upper right hand corner of the tag.
While the typographical harbinger of doom is likewise used for seasonal goods expected to return the following year, such was not the case for the chocolate chips. Number crunchers at Costco had accounted for a 200% spike in cocoa costs in 2024 compared to the year prior. That meant bags of delightful little morsels would have to be sold at a price point higher than the closest competitor — over — $1.50 more, in fact. With that in mind, Costco made the decision to pull the plug on the chocolate chips and instead sell Nestlé Toll House brand.
Kirkland Signature grapefruit cups
You may have enjoyed them as a quick and ready breakfast item before a morning commute, or maybe you packed them as part of a lunch for your kids before sending them off to school. No matter how you took advantage of Kirkland Signature's red grapefruit cups, you likely won't be able to do so in 2026. Packed in a light syrup and sold in 12-count cases, these 8-ounce cups of citrus slices vanished from warehouse refrigerators in the summer of 2024.
As savvy club members know, there are famous brands behind Costco's Kirkland items you love. Just as Bumble Bee cans Kirkland's albacore tuna and Keurig Green Mountain provides its coffee K-cups, Del Monte Foods was responsible for packaging the cases of grapefruit cups. That service came to an end in 2024 when the California-based production and distribution company began shuttering plants. The closures led to the end of the Kirkland Signature grapefruit cups, leaving Costco customers unlikely to see a return of the ruby fruit in 2026.
King Arthur pizza flour
There are a slew of mistakes that everyone makes when crafting their own homemade pizza dough. These include adding too much yeast, attempting to activate it in water that was the wrong temperature, treating assembly like art rather than science, and using low-quality flour. It used to be that Costco could help avoid the latter by selling King Arthur 00 pizza flour, but that's no longer the case — and it's unlikely to change anytime soon.
The doppio zero style flour is considered ideal because it has the finest grind, thus aiding in producing a stretchy dough. Unfortunately for Costco members, King Arthur confirmed in 2023 that individual stores were making the decision to stop carrying the flour along with some other King Arthur products. (King Arthur bread flour, for example, is still listed on Costco's site as of this writing, though availability may vary by location.)What started on a store-by-store basis eventually spread across Costco warehouse locations, leaving bulk shoppers turning to competitor warehouse BJ's Wholesale Club to obtain 5-pound bags of the Neapolitan-style flour.
Churros
Costco members may quibble over their preferred food court item, but a treat that once held its own alongside the hot dog combo and pizza appear to be returning in 2026. Long a staple of the menu, churros have been nixed from the roster on more than one occasion. Most recently, the warehouse offered a version of the fried dough covered with cinnamon sugar that came twisted like a corkscrew. By early 2024, members began noticing the disappearance of the Latin dessert, only to see it replaced by double chocolate chunk cookies.
Of course, as disappointed as some food court frequenters still are about this, the menu change did not produce the same ire as the removal of the original churro recipe a few years ago. The original churros, which were widely considered superior, had been pulled from stores during COVID-19 before the warehouse reintroduced them with an altered recipe. Though unlikely to grace food courts again in 2026, customers looking to sate a craving for the original churros can buy them in bulk courtesy of manufacturer Tio Pepe with a case of 100 costing roughly $0.86 per churro.
Roast beef
Fans of savory slices of roast beef could once find the cold cut in both the food court and the deli department, courtesy of Kirkland Signature. Heading into 2026, however, neither option remains available. The first casualty came not long after Costco had introduced a roast beef sandwich to the food court menu. While the flavor of the sandwich was a matter of debate — with some questioning the inclusion of onion relish along with the lettuce, mayo, mustard, red onions, and roasted cherry tomatoes atop an artisan roll — the price point is considered the real killer.
Compared with the value of the hot dog combo, famously sold for only $1.50, the roast beef sandwich cost around $10 depending on location — and it was gone by 2023. For those interested in making their own, Kirkland Signature pulled its brand of sliced roast beef from the warehouse the following year as other roast beef and deli meats also seemingly disappeared. Without an explanation, many suspect that the reason came down to cost as beef soared as a result of inflation and, subsequently, tariffs.
Kirkland Signature Sport Drink
In the more than six decades since the original "Gator-Aid" first debuted, the market for electrolyte-packed beverages has expanded well beyond athletes and Elvis Presley as the king of drinks with appeal to every day consumers. However, Costco's foray into the world of colorful hydration seemingly came to close in 2025 when the Kirkland Signature Sport Drink was pulled from warehouses across the country. Sold in cases with fruit punch, blue raspberry, and orange flavors, each 20-ounce bottle included salt, sodium citrate, and monopotassium phosphate along with sugars and flavors.
As summer 2025 transitioned to fall, customers took notice that the 24-count cases were nowhere to be found in their warehouse. Consultation with Costco employees confirmed that the product had been discontinued. Though there are suggestions that it could eventually make its way back into the inventory with some changes — such as smaller bottles as a result of shrinkflation — it remained unlikely to return as it was in 2026.
Pepsi fountain drinks
An enduring reality of the decades-long cola wars has been exclusivity. While soft drinks from The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo may populate the same aisle at the supermarket, the companies have little interest in sharing space. When it comes to venues, restaurants, and, as it turns out, big-box warehouse food courts, the rivals remain in an ongoing game of capture the flag. PepsiCo's contract with Costco began in 2013, but the soda giant's 12-year run as the beverage of choice to pair with a Costco hot dog came to an end in 2025.
The shift in soda vendor amounts to a considerable foothold in market share for Coca-Cola, as reclaiming the fountains at Costco was a global decision. In addition to the more than 600 warehouses across the United States, the change also impacted the nearly 300 warehouses around the world. While Pepsi-lovers may still be unsatisfied that they can't sip on their preferred beverage in the food court, others without a horse in the race are just happy that the change also meant brand new equipment.