Costco Can't Compete: 13 Things Sam's Club Does Better

Thanks to an ever-expanding reach, it has never been easier to buy in bulk than it is today. For many consumers who have competitors setting up shop in their communities, that also means having to make a choice as to which retailer they want to buy into through membership fees. While Costco and Sam's Club may have many things in common, there are plenty of disparities that help a discerning customer make a decision between them with ease.

From the cost of doing business to the accessibility of the food court, the retail giants have measurable differences that, for many, give Sam's Club a preferential edge. Be it a hunger for an oversized cupcake or a touch more thirst at the soda fountain, the Walmart-owned club has demonstrable ways that it caters to customers differently than Costco. The tech-savvy and the quantity-conscious can each find their own reason to steer toward Sam's. So, before you pick which box store you'll be frequenting for savings — and which level tier you want to pay for — consider the various ways that style Sam's Club as superior.