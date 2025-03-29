The Sam's Club Shopping Feature That Costco Fans Probably Wish They Had (It Saves Time And Money)

While both Costco and Sam's Club are big names in the warehouse chain game, there is a world of difference between the two retailers. It's true that some shoppers prefer Costco's food court hot dog over Sam's, but the latter has a leg up on its competition in other ways, especially when it comes to crowd control. One of the most convenient parts about grabbing groceries at Sam's Club is the Scan & Go option via the retailer's app, allowing you to completely avoid those long queues once your shopping is complete.

That's right, shoppers at Sam's Club don't have to wait in line to check out, unless you are purchasing something larger or more expensive, like an Apple Watch or a furniture set. Instead, you can actually scan items as you place them in your cart — and the store often offers special Scan & Go deals and discounts in-app. While in Scan & Go mode, the app keeps a running total of your haul, so there are no surprises at the end of your shopping trip. There is also a special "lane" at check-out for Scan & Go customers where you can stop and finalize your payment before heading to the exit. While Costco had to crack down on sneaky membership sharing at self-checkout, Sam's Club seems to be on another level entirely.