What Makes McDonald's Iconic Shamrock Shake Green?

Shamrock Shakes are back at McDonald's, and that means St. Patrick's Day will be here before we know it. Fans eagerly await the annual arrival of the creamy mint-flavored milkshake that's joined shamrocks and leprechauns as a hallmark of the holiday. This time, it returns with an unexpected Grimace twist as long-forgotten mascot Uncle O'Grimacey is making a comeback. A big part of why Shamrock Shakes get so much love is their trademark green hue, but what is it that makes them that color?

The shake blends vanilla soft serve ice cream with what McDonald's calls its Shamrock Shake syrup, topped off with whipped light cream. According to the posted ingredient list on McDonald's website, the minty syrup gets its color from food dyes Yellow No. 5 and Blue No. 1. If you remember your color chart from school, those shades combine to make green. When the syrup is swirled together with the white ice cream, you get the Shamrock Shake's festive light green color with a yummy vanilla and mint taste.

Yellow No. 5 and Blue No. 1 are artificial food dyes made from petroleum, like Red No. 3, which was recently banned in the U.S. after being linked to cancer in test animals. Both have been linked to potential attention or behavioral problems in children, leading California to ban these dyes (and four others) in food and drinks in public schools. If you'd like to naturally dye food green for St. Patrick's Day, you can do so with spinach instead.