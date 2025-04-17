Sam's Club Has A Convenient Bakery Perk That Costco Shoppers Wish Their Store Had

Sam's Club and Costco are actually quite different, despite both being big names in the warehouse chain game. This fact is most obvious when examining how each retailer has integrated technology into its user experiences. For example, Sam's Club's app offers its members a Scan & Go shopping option, which lets customers add items to a running list as they put it in their cart, then skip the lines and check out by paying through the app. Costco's mobile app, sadly, has no such feature (a grievance that many members have as they wait in extra long weekend lines). And while both chains offer custom cake ordering from the respective bakeries, only Sam's Club allows you to place your order online.

That's right; Costco's bakery ordering process is from the Stone Age. To get a custom cake from Costco, you have to actually go into the store and fill out a paper form, then put it through a slot at the kiosk, only to return a day or two later for pick-up. It's laughably outdated, and it will make you feel like you've been transported to the Victorian era, but hey — it still works for the Issaquah, Washington-based chain. In contrast, you can place your customized bakery order at Sam's Club any time of day from either its website or its app — of course, you have to be a member, but at least you don't have to make multiple trips for one birthday cake.