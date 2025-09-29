The 3-Ingredient High-Protein Lunch You Can Prep In Minutes (No Cooking Required)

Looking for lunch that's efficient and tasty yet packed with protein? The answer is simple and starts with just three ingredients: a bagged salad kit of your choice, pre-cooked chicken (choose from rotisserie or canned for an even faster assembly), and your choice of canned beans. While the bagged salad doesn't guarantee loads of protein, the shredded canned or rotisserie chicken and beans do. The canned chicken clocks in with around 15 grams of protein per three ounces, and a rotisserie gets you about 19 grams for the same amount. As for the beans (depending on the variety you choose), they offer a range of protein. A can of white beans or lentils will net you about 7 grams of protein per half cup, as will black beans — but chickpeas will get you around 6 grams, all depending on what brand you grab.

After stirring the salad and dressing together, you can add your preferred proportion of beans and chicken to the blend. While any salad mix with these two add-ins is good on its own, you can also place it into a wrap or onto a pita for an even heartier, handheld version. If you really want to boost your protein intake, choose a high-protein wrap, which supplies an additional 7 grams. Even using half a serving of chicken and beans, you'll hit close to 20 grams of protein for one meal.