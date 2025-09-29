The 3-Ingredient High-Protein Lunch You Can Prep In Minutes (No Cooking Required)
Looking for lunch that's efficient and tasty yet packed with protein? The answer is simple and starts with just three ingredients: a bagged salad kit of your choice, pre-cooked chicken (choose from rotisserie or canned for an even faster assembly), and your choice of canned beans. While the bagged salad doesn't guarantee loads of protein, the shredded canned or rotisserie chicken and beans do. The canned chicken clocks in with around 15 grams of protein per three ounces, and a rotisserie gets you about 19 grams for the same amount. As for the beans (depending on the variety you choose), they offer a range of protein. A can of white beans or lentils will net you about 7 grams of protein per half cup, as will black beans — but chickpeas will get you around 6 grams, all depending on what brand you grab.
After stirring the salad and dressing together, you can add your preferred proportion of beans and chicken to the blend. While any salad mix with these two add-ins is good on its own, you can also place it into a wrap or onto a pita for an even heartier, handheld version. If you really want to boost your protein intake, choose a high-protein wrap, which supplies an additional 7 grams. Even using half a serving of chicken and beans, you'll hit close to 20 grams of protein for one meal.
Different salad and mix-in blends for a yummy creation
When it comes to the types of creations you can make, the options are somewhat limitless based on the kind of salad bag you find. Try something that features Asiago, which is perfect for a Caesar-inspired wrap. Go for an Asian-inspired bag that has nuts like cashews for pops of crunchy, nutty flavor that pairs well with chicken, inspired by a Thai-style chicken and green mango salad recipe, and a mild bean like cannellini. This type of bean is very buttery, so it works in plenty of salad kits — think one with a creamy blue cheese dressing or even a maple bacon type, letting the beans bring out the sweetness of the maple. You could also get something to play off Buffalo ranch — where the chicken is coated in a tasty, tangy Buffalo ranch dressing. Any bean will do here, but a white bean doubles down on the buttery notes present in the Buffalo sauce.
Canned chicken and black beans pair perfectly with an avocado ranch-style dressing, which could feature a lush dressing with cilantro and taco seasoning. The same goes for a salad inspired by Mexican Street Corn, where the beans provide a firm texture and earthiness, like in many Mexican dishes, such as black bean taquitos and more. Another sure-fire combo is pairing nutty garbanzo beans and chicken with something like a yummy lemon parmesan blend, for bursts of brightness and sharp cheese.