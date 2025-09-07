Make Mini Cheesecakes With This Unexpected Kitchen Item

Cheesecake lovers and fans, meet your new favorite kitchen shortcut: the ice cube tray hack. Instead of baking full-sized cheesecakes, you can whip up a perfectly portioned, bite-sized version with just a few simple steps. This trick is great for cocktail parties, packing into school lunches, or guaranteeing a steady stock of mini ice-cube-sized treats to be enjoyed bit by bit.

First things first, start with your mini cheesecake crust. You can either prepare a classic graham cracker pie crust for that iconic cheesecake taste or go a bit healthier by pulsing oats with melted butter in a food processor. Whatever base you choose, spoon the mixture into each spot on a silicone ice cube tray (flexible silicone makes removing your treats much easier), and press it down for a compact base. Next comes the cheesecake blend. You can go simple by mixing cream cheese, honey, and vanilla until smooth. Or you can go for a richer taste by whipping mascarpone with cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract. You can even adapt more traditional recipes and mix up a ricotta and cherry cheesecake for your ice cube tray. Once you have your creamy cheesecake mixture, add a big spoonful to each ice cube divot.

Finally, when you have packed in your crust and added a dollop of your cheesecake blend, finish each little ice cube cake off with a slice of fruit, and freeze the tray for at least two hours before serving. The end result is a tray full of smaller-than-palm-sized creamy delights!