For A Quick And Easy Meatball Upgrade, Reach For One Creamy Addition

Meatballs are a comfort food loved around the world, served in countless variations as appetizers, main courses, or in filling sandwiches. While there are endless recipes to explore, one simple trick can elevate your meatballs to the next level: filling them with cream cheese to add both richness and a subtle tang. Its creamy texture not only enhances the overall feel, but also ensures that the meatballs remain moist and tender, even after cooking.

This is particularly helpful when working with leaner meats, which can sometimes become dry. The subtle tanginess of cream cheese provides a nice contrast to the savory flavors of beef, pork, poultry, or even lamb. It also helps balance the acidity, saltiness, or spiciness that might be present in other ingredients or the accompanying sauce. While cream cheese is the key ingredient for these meatballs, other cheeses can also be used as flavorful additions. You can try the classic Italian route with mozzarella or provolone for a melty, stringy center. Alternatively, you can add parmesan, with its sharp, nutty flavor, to make a savory filling.

To create cream cheese-filled meatballs, form the meatball mixture into a ball and make an indentation in the center with your thumb or the back of a spoon. Use about half a teaspoon of filling in the indentation and seal the meat around it. Be sure the meat fully covers the cream cheese to prevent spillage during cooking.