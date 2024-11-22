Sure, the turkey and fixings are the star of the show at your annual Thanksgiving feast, but it wouldn't be a celebration without some drinks. Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt shares this "Sugar and Spice" Thanksgiving sangria recipe that is sure to be a hit. Complete with cinnamon, cranberries, and sliced apples, this boozy drink will make the perfect accompaniment for the rest of your spread.

De Witt says, "Sangria is a refreshing drink that hails from Spain and [is] traditionally made with red wine, a little brandy, juice, and fresh fruit." She tweaked the recipe to fit the occasion, explaining, "This version is a Thanksgiving take on the beverage, with spiced rum replacing the brandy and sweet apple cider the juice, and [it also adds] fall favorite fruits apples and cranberries." There's no doubt that this sangria recipe will complement your Thanksgiving festivities. It's also quick and easy to whip up a batch, making it an excellent option when you're hosting a crowd.