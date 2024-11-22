Sugar And Spice Thanksgiving Sangria Recipe
Sure, the turkey and fixings are the star of the show at your annual Thanksgiving feast, but it wouldn't be a celebration without some drinks. Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt shares this "Sugar and Spice" Thanksgiving sangria recipe that is sure to be a hit. Complete with cinnamon, cranberries, and sliced apples, this boozy drink will make the perfect accompaniment for the rest of your spread.
De Witt says, "Sangria is a refreshing drink that hails from Spain and [is] traditionally made with red wine, a little brandy, juice, and fresh fruit." She tweaked the recipe to fit the occasion, explaining, "This version is a Thanksgiving take on the beverage, with spiced rum replacing the brandy and sweet apple cider the juice, and [it also adds] fall favorite fruits apples and cranberries." There's no doubt that this sangria recipe will complement your Thanksgiving festivities. It's also quick and easy to whip up a batch, making it an excellent option when you're hosting a crowd.
Gather the ingredients for this sugar and spice Thanksgiving sangria recipe
For this sangria recipe, start by coring and thinly slicing a red apple. Next, grab fresh cranberries, brown sugar, and cinnamon sticks. Finally, you'll need a bottle of dry red wine, some spiced rum, and sweet apple cider.
You can switch up the liquid components based on your taste and what you can source. For example, De Witt notes, "I use dark spiced rum in this recipe, but amber spiced rum can be used instead. Every spiced rum has a unique flavor profile, so choose your favorite." She uses apple cider to add a tart taste but says, "Regular apple juice can be substituted, but you may want to adjust the amount of brown sugar as apple juice tends to be sweeter than cider."
Step 1: Prep the apples
Reserve a few apple slices for garnish, then add the rest to a large pitcher.
Step 2: Add the cranberries
Add the cranberries to the pitcher.
Step 3: Add the sugar and spice
Next, add the brown sugar and cinnamon sticks.
Step 4: Pour in the wine
Add the wine.
Step 5: Pour in the rum
Add the rum.
Step 6: Add the apple cider
Top with the apple cider.
Step 7: Stir
Stir well to ensure that the sugar dissolves completely.
Step 8: Add ice
Add ice.
Step 9: Stir again
Stir again to chill.
Step 10: Garnish and serve
Serve immediately, over ice and garnished with the reserved apple slices, or chill in the refrigerator until ready to consume.
- 1 red apple, cored and thinly sliced
- ½ cup fresh cranberries
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar, lightly packed
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 1 (750-milliliter) bottle dry red wine
- ⅓ cup spiced rum
- 1 cup sweet apple cider
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|289
|Total Fat
|0.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|27.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|19.1 g
|Sodium
|12.9 mg
|Protein
|0.4 g
What is the history of sangria?
The origins of sangria can be traced back centuries ago to Spain and Portugal. De Witt explains, "The word 'sangria' comes from the Spanish word 'sangre,' meaning blood, as the traditional version of sangria was made with red wine." The combination of water, wine, fruit, and spices goes back to the time of the ancient Romans and Greeks. "Adding wine and spices to water made it safer to drink," De Witt notes, and the practice eventually made its way wherever the Romans went.
"The sangria we know began to appear in 18th-century Spain and became especially popular at social events as a way to present local wines and fruits," De Witt says. Meanwhile, it took a little longer for the beverage to make its way to the U.S.; it first showed up stateside at the 1964 World's Fair in New York. Nowadays, the boozy fruit drink is popular around the world — and with good reason!
What are some tips for making and serving sangria for a crowd?
The great thing about sangria is that it's easy to make a large batch when you're hosting. Unlike drinks that need to be shaken or have meticulously balanced components, there is some leeway with the fruity concoction. Plus, if you follow the recipe and use up a bottle of wine, you won't even need to measure it out. If you double the recipe, just pour in a second bottle! "I like to serve it in a large decanter with ice on the side so that guests can serve themselves," De Witt shares, noting that a large punch bowl is a good option, too.
It's always helpful to prepare things ahead of time when you're entertaining. "While this sangria can be served right away, I recommend chilling it without the added ice for a few hours to overnight so the flavors have a chance to develop," De Witt suggests. This gives you a chance to prepare it before the chaos of the day. Even better, she says, "Leftover sangria will last for up to three days in the fridge." Start your Thanksgiving festivities with a gourmet touch by following De Witt's advice: "I would serve this with a charcuterie board before Thanksgiving dinner or with a warm dip, such as spinach artichoke," she says.