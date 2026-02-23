Trader Joe's Employees Hate When You Do These 9 Things

So many of us love shopping at Trader Joe's. From its vast array of frozen items to its highly-coveted seasonal specialties, there are plenty of reasons to regularly patronize this grocery retailer if you're lucky enough to have one in your area. As such, you likely wouldn't want to step on any toes within this favorite grocery store.

As many know, Trader Joe's does not have the option of self-checkout and has staunchly proclaimed it will never offer grocery delivery. Given that there's no way to avoid store employees, you had best be on good behavior if you'd like to be a regular customer. Although you might think your shopping habits are perfectly acceptable, Trader Joe' s associates often have a different opinion, and the behavior you think is perfectly innocuous (or even helpful) might actually be one of their top pet peeves.

Could it be possible? Might you actually be one of those shoppers who has committed one of these frequent missteps? Make sure you're not an offender of one of these things Trader Joe's employees secretly hate, and help keep the Trader Joe's shopping experience positive for everyone.