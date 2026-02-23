Trader Joe's Employees Hate When You Do These 9 Things
So many of us love shopping at Trader Joe's. From its vast array of frozen items to its highly-coveted seasonal specialties, there are plenty of reasons to regularly patronize this grocery retailer if you're lucky enough to have one in your area. As such, you likely wouldn't want to step on any toes within this favorite grocery store.
As many know, Trader Joe's does not have the option of self-checkout and has staunchly proclaimed it will never offer grocery delivery. Given that there's no way to avoid store employees, you had best be on good behavior if you'd like to be a regular customer. Although you might think your shopping habits are perfectly acceptable, Trader Joe' s associates often have a different opinion, and the behavior you think is perfectly innocuous (or even helpful) might actually be one of their top pet peeves.
Could it be possible? Might you actually be one of those shoppers who has committed one of these frequent missteps? Make sure you're not an offender of one of these things Trader Joe's employees secretly hate, and help keep the Trader Joe's shopping experience positive for everyone.
1. Question their bagging skills
Trader Joe's employees are trained on how to pack groceries appropriately, so there's no need to critique their technique or remind them to place fragile items on top. Employees are coached to group cold items together and ensure your bags aren't too heavy. If you'd like to ask an associate to leave a certain item un-bagged, that's fine, but any other requests or comments are seen as rude by most grocery store workers.
You may feel like you're being useful by offering a gentle reminder to place that carton of eggs on top, but this is a huge pet peeve for many employees. In fact, most employees would rather you simply bag your groceries yourself rather than hover around and instruct them how you would like your items to be packed. Feel awkward bagging your own groceries? Don't. Most Trader Joe's employees greatly appreciate the help, especially if you've brought your own reusable bags with you.
2. Clear out a hot item
As much as Trader Joe's employees are flattered that you love a product enough to clean out the whole shelf, this selfish act ruins dozens of other shoppers' experiences. It can take several days for new stock to arrive after being reordered, meaning that that empty shelf you leave could be disappointing countless customers after you who were hoping to enjoy the same item.
Although it's tempting to grab as many of your favorite items as your cart can hold, especially if you have to travel further than most to your local Trader Joe's, this is a huge headache for most employees. Unlike other larger retailers, Trader Joe's often has limited space, and therefore is forced to keep a limited stock on hand. There may not be more stock of that difficult-to-find item just sitting in the back room.
If you clear out that shelf, it may sit empty for days. Not only is this a huge disappointment for other shoppers, but those eager customers are likely to pull store associates aside to ask them to check if they have any more in stock or ask when an item is expected to be replaced, taking them away from other duties. Even if they do happen to have extra stock on hand, it might be buried in the middle of a pallet, unable for them to get for days. So whatever your prized Trader Joe's product is, leave some for the fellow fans. Two or three of your favorite is likely the most you need for now.
3. Abuse the return policy
Trader Joe's is known for its considerate return policy, taking back many items whether or not you have a receipt, even if it has been opened. Some customers take it a step too far, however. Like when they return something like dried up plants they've obviously forgotten to water, or an item that expired before they could eat it.
Reddit is chock-full of shocking stories recounting all the items customers have returned over the years, from people returning expired items so old they had been discontinued, to those who'd returned pumpkins the day after Halloween. Although these are some particularly egregious examples, Trader Joe's employees appreciate you only returning an item if it was genuinely bad.
Should you try to return that carton of almond milk at the back of your refrigerator that you forgot to drink? Probably not. However, if you opened something before its expiration date and it smells or looks off, that's a sound reason to return it. Additionally, if you happened to buy something that was placed on a shelf after its sell-by date, those are valid grounds on which to have the item refunded or replaced. Just remember, if too many people abuse this generous policy, it's likely to vanish.
4. Overshare at checkout (or ignore clerks entirely)
Trader Joe's employees cite a lot of annoyances at the checkout counter, from people outright ignoring them to others oversharing or making unnecessary comments about their appearance. Trader Joe's associates don't appreciate your opinions about their hair color, clothing choices, or other personal tidbits.
Yes, Trader Joe's employees are generally an outgoing and friendly bunch, but that doesn't mean you should overshare or recount your woes to them, either. You probably wouldn't like a cashier unloading their bad news on you, so you don't need to broadcast your troubles to a captive employee like they're your bestie.
Despite this, most associates don't want to be ignored completely. Grocery store employees simply want to be treated with basic courtesy. How would you feel if someone refused to make eye contact with you, or simply ignored you while they loudly carried on a conversation on the phone right in front of you? Acknowledge your checker, be pleasant, keep conversations casual, and say thank you at the end of the transaction. Part of the Trader Joe's ethos is that employees are warm and friendly, with associates encouraged to chat with customers. The least you can do is return the favor, politely.
5. Help yourself to samples
Trader Joe's is loved by many for its Try Before You Buy policy, which allows customers to try many shelf-stable items in-store. However, this only applies to specific items and must be done by a store employee, so opening a product to try yourself is completely unacceptable behavior. Certain merchandise, like alcohol, or items that require preparation, such as baking mixes and frozen items, do not apply to this policy. Cookies, juice, candy, and other non-refrigerated items can often be sampled, but not on your own.
If something catches your eye, simply ask an employee if they can open the product for you. They usually won't mind and will inform you if it's something they aren't permitted to open in the store. In fact, it's often a win-win situation for associates. Leftover samples are brought to the break room for Trader Joe's employees to snack on later. Just make sure you limit your requests to one or two items; this isn't a buffet, after all.
6. Go for the reach around
Even if a Trader Joe's employee is busily restocking a shelf, it's considered rude to reach around them to grab an item without a simple "excuse me." It doesn't matter if you're aiming below, above, or to the side: Startling an employee is a huge no-no. Not only is it rude and a disregard of personal boundaries, but it's also a safety hazard.
One Trader Joe's employee on Reddit recounted how a customer had given an employee a concussion by dropping a canned item on the associate's head who was working at the bottom shelf. This potentially painful (and embarrassing) situation can be easily avoided by announcing your presence and letting the employee know you're seeking an item close to them.
You may think you're being polite by not distracting an associate, but most employees would much rather you address them. They'll feel more comfortable knowing where you are and what you're trying to reach, and they may even hand your desired item to you themselves. It'll also likely avoid any potential headaches later on (literally).
7. Hand them a tangled mess of bags
Although bringing in reusable bags is eco-friendly, having a dozen bags all crammed together is a pain for Trader Joe's employees to untangle. Instead, try bringing only as many bags as you need. You should also try to keep them organized (not wadded up one inside the other) and easily accessible. There's nothing more frustrating for a Trader Joe's associate than having your reusable bags covered up in the bottom of your cart under all your groceries. Storing them below the cart or atop your groceries is a much better tactic.
Another common gripe? Handing over reusable bags that are less than clean. Trader Joe's associates have lamented online about customers bringing in bags filled with sand, to even those covered in mysterious goo. It goes without saying this is pretty impolite behavior. Trader Joe's employees are busy at work; they can't stop to wash their hands after handling a bag that you spilled yogurt on yesterday. Remember to only bring in bags that are clean and used solely for grocery shopping, or simply let employees use the company's branded paper bags, instead.
8. Leave your trash behind (or other misplaced items)
While Trader Joe's associates are happy to help customers refill their pantries and refrigerators, they don't particularly like being treated like janitorial staff. Employees are definitely not a fan of shoppers leaving empty cups, leftover napkins, or even plastic utensils behind, even if it's placed in an empty cart. Trader Joe's stores have trash cans for disposing of your garbage, so please don't leave your waste on store shelves for staff to discover later. It diminishes the shopping experience for other customers and creates additional chores for workers.
Additionally, many employees really dislike being asked to dispose of your trash for you, especially if it's an open container. Even if it's not, associates don't know how recently you've washed your hands or what you've been touching — an employee might even have an allergic reaction to something of yours. Simply drop your wrappers or empty cups in a trash can on your way out, instead. There's more than likely one somewhere near the door.
Likewise, if you change your mind about an item, put it back where you found it, not on a random shelf. Staff hate finding items out of place around the store, particularly when it's ice cream left out of the freezer.
9. Abandon your cart after checkout
Another pain point for many Trader Joe's associates is coping with customers' bad cart habits. Employees share that many shoppers have poor shopping cart etiquette, leaving carts at the checkout counter or trying to foist them on a busy employee.
You may think you're helping by returning a cart to an employee who is gathering them, but if a cart collector already has three or four carts, they likely have their hands full. Trader Joe's shopping carts aren't known for their tight turning radiuses, so having to swivel over to you in the parking lot can be an inconvenient task. Instead, it's much preferred if you just take the extra step and return it to a cart corral for an employee to grab when they can.
Another pet peeve is when you simply lift your bags out of the cart and leave it at the register. It doesn't matter if you only bought two bags worth of groceries; leaving that cart behind to clog up the front of the store is pretty rude behavior. Just go the extra mile (or few meters) and stick the cart back in its specified area. It streamlines the shopping experience for everyone. Rather than chase loose carts around, Trader Joe's employees can get back to doing what they do best: supplying customers with sunny demeanors and spectacular products.