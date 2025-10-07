Yes, You Can Request A Trader Joe's In Your Town (And TJ's Encourages It). Here's How

If you've ever been to a Trader Joe's, you know firsthand that there are certain items you can only find there since the store exclusively sells products under their own brand label. Whether it's the tantalizing allure of limited-edition items that draw customers in seasonally (like these foods from Trader Joe's that are the perfect pumpkin pair), the must-have products for a sparkling kitchen, or your favorite day-to-day groceries, it makes sense you'd want one in your city to make quick shopping a breeze. Surprisingly, requesting a Trader Joe's storefront is pretty simple. It starts by shooting them an email using this link, which requires providing contact info and the desired brick-and-mortar location.

It's a little unclear on how to determine the efficacy of these location requests. While you may initially think your submission will go unnoticed, consider this Reddit user who shared how they requested a store in their city, and now one is coming to their town. On the other hand, another commenter shared that they have been submitting requests for the past nine years with no success.