The World's Smallest Trader Joe's Location Is Nestled In A Cozy Boston Neighborhood

If you're fortunate to frequent one of over 600 Trader Joe's locations, then you're already familiar with the retailer's experience. You enter the doors into a cheerful, tropical-themed retailer, perusing the well-organized aisles to pick up must-have TJ's snacks, one of their famed frozen meals, or simply shop for fresh produce. Head to the checkout, and a chipper employee scans your bounty, often with some friendly chit-chat.

From coast to coast, it may feel like a fairly standardized shopping trip. Yet in Boston's charming Back Bay neighborhood, there's a TJ's that condenses the store's beloved vibe into a miniature. While other chain locations usually hold some 15,000 square feet, this one squeezes the entire experience into only 5,200 square feet.

Located completely underground, you'll need to enter a small facade and immediately descend down the escalator. Inside, you'll still find the main categories like fresh produce, freezer, as well as snack selection. And there are even eight cash registers — this isn't a TJ's convenience store after all. If you're keen to take a look, stop by 899 Boylston St.; a walk through won't take long.