How Does Trader Joe's 'Try Before You Buy' Policy Work?
With a festive Tiki theme and friendly service, stopping by Trader Joe's is a dependably pleasant experience. And if you go in with the best shopping tips in mind, the scope of potential perks might just surprise you — like the "try before you buy" policy. On a Trader Joe's Reddit thread, users discuss the potential to sample certain items in-store. "I'd ask a crew member if they'd tried or heard feedback about a certain item I was considering and they'd just open it," wrote one user. It's a move that sounds too good to be true — maybe even impolite to ask.
Unfortunately, the policy was understandably phased out during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's slowly coming back at certain locations. Sampling is most reasonable with shelf-stable nibbles like snacks, though Redditors even report using it for beverages like flavored milk. And per the policy, Trader Joe's even allows trying out pre-made salads and deli meats, too. So if you're feeling intrigued, ask an employee at your nearby location. It's not guaranteed to work, but they're likely familiar with the practice.
Find comfort in Trader Joe's forgiving return policy
Certainly, it's fun to add one of Trader Joe's unique sweet snacks to the grocery cart, but it can be a real bummer whenever a new food disappoints. So if your local store doesn't offer a trial bite, fear not — the grocery chain has an easy return policy! Trader Joe's gives refunds for just about any purchased product — including various beverages, prepared foods, canned foods, and gifts. Although helpful, a receipt isn't strictly necessary. Just keep in mind that different locations may employ distinct policies.
While there's no rigid time frame, remain a conscientious shopper and don't return almost fully consumed items or produce you let spoil. It's best to keep the original packaging, too. Customer service will typically inquire about the issue; thankfully, stating that an item wasn't to your taste is a completely acceptable response. With such a flexible protocol, the "try before you buy" policy makes more sense — it just doesn't necessarily have to happen in-store. After all, when you factor in services like the ability to request discontinued items, Trader Joe's fan-favorite status becomes easy to understand.