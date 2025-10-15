How Does Trader Joe's 'Try Before You Buy' Policy Work?

With a festive Tiki theme and friendly service, stopping by Trader Joe's is a dependably pleasant experience. And if you go in with the best shopping tips in mind, the scope of potential perks might just surprise you — like the "try before you buy" policy. On a Trader Joe's Reddit thread, users discuss the potential to sample certain items in-store. "I'd ask a crew member if they'd tried or heard feedback about a certain item I was considering and they'd just open it," wrote one user. It's a move that sounds too good to be true — maybe even impolite to ask.

Unfortunately, the policy was understandably phased out during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's slowly coming back at certain locations. Sampling is most reasonable with shelf-stable nibbles like snacks, though Redditors even report using it for beverages like flavored milk. And per the policy, Trader Joe's even allows trying out pre-made salads and deli meats, too. So if you're feeling intrigued, ask an employee at your nearby location. It's not guaranteed to work, but they're likely familiar with the practice.