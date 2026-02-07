10 Big Changes Coming To Fast Food Chains In 2026

Fast food has been a part of the American dining landscape since the 1920s, although it didn't become a staple of our routines until the 1950s and '60s, when drive-thrus dominated the landscape. Today, there are dozens of quick-service options for a meal, serving everything from burgers and fries to quesadillas or orange chicken. While those favorites aren't going anywhere, customers are driving new trends in the market, such as more sweet-and-savory foods and items with increased protein content, like these burgers. Many quick-service restaurants also have loyalty programs, making these new items easier (and cheaper) to try.

The lines between fast food and fast casual restaurants have blurred over the past few years. However, the hallmarks of a fast food joint remain unchanged. Drive-thrus, meals that are ready in minutes, and lower price points than sit-down eateries define fast food places, and those features aren't going anywhere. But as we get deeper into 2026, we'll start to see changes in fast food restaurant menus, ordering, and merchandise.