10 Fast Food Burgers With The Most Protein

For quick protein gains, a fast-food chain is the last place you'd expect to find them. Most would associate muscle building or hitting nutritional goals with meal prep containers, protein shakes, or carefully calculated homemade meals, but in some instances, you can hit your protein goals with just one quick trip to some of our favorite burger chains.

Protein does far more than just build muscle. It repairs tissues, fuels metabolism, and keeps your body functioning at its best. And lately, it's become something of a cultural obsession thanks to fitness influencers, viral meal-prep videos, and a growing focus on high-protein diets across social media platforms. So naturally, fast food chains have jumped on the bandwagon, offering specialized high-protein meals, like Chipotle introducing a high-protein menu, or Five Guys offering the lettuce bun to accommodate those looking for high-protein, low-carb options. Another one of the best ways to boost your protein intake is to order the burger. The ground beef patty is a super concentrated source of protein. For reference, even the humble McDonald's hamburger contains a respectable 12 grams of protein.

But if your goal is huge protein gains, there are several factors affecting the overall protein content of a burger. First and most important is the number of patties there are. As ground beef is undoubtedly the main source of protein, doubling or tripling up the number of patties can significantly boost the total. Other common burger add-ins like cheese and bacon also contribute to the protein count, pushing the numbers even higher, with some extreme examples of multiple patties and add-ins totalling over 100 grams of protein.