10 Fast Food Burgers With The Most Protein
For quick protein gains, a fast-food chain is the last place you'd expect to find them. Most would associate muscle building or hitting nutritional goals with meal prep containers, protein shakes, or carefully calculated homemade meals, but in some instances, you can hit your protein goals with just one quick trip to some of our favorite burger chains.
Protein does far more than just build muscle. It repairs tissues, fuels metabolism, and keeps your body functioning at its best. And lately, it's become something of a cultural obsession thanks to fitness influencers, viral meal-prep videos, and a growing focus on high-protein diets across social media platforms. So naturally, fast food chains have jumped on the bandwagon, offering specialized high-protein meals, like Chipotle introducing a high-protein menu, or Five Guys offering the lettuce bun to accommodate those looking for high-protein, low-carb options. Another one of the best ways to boost your protein intake is to order the burger. The ground beef patty is a super concentrated source of protein. For reference, even the humble McDonald's hamburger contains a respectable 12 grams of protein.
But if your goal is huge protein gains, there are several factors affecting the overall protein content of a burger. First and most important is the number of patties there are. As ground beef is undoubtedly the main source of protein, doubling or tripling up the number of patties can significantly boost the total. Other common burger add-ins like cheese and bacon also contribute to the protein count, pushing the numbers even higher, with some extreme examples of multiple patties and add-ins totalling over 100 grams of protein.
Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese from McDonald's
The Quarter Pounder stands out as McDonald's only burger made with fresh, non-frozen beef. Featuring two hefty 4.25-ounce patties, it's no wonder this fan favorite packs the biggest protein punch on the menu, delivering an impressive 48 grams.
Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford Triple From Checkers or Rally's
Although Checkers and Rally's started out as separate regional chains that competed for decades, they officially merged in 1999 and operate under the same menu, but with different names in different regions. The highest-protein option on the menu is the Triple Smoky BBQ Bacon Buford, which contains about 58 grams of protein.
4x4 protein style from In-N-Out
In-N-Out sets itself apart from other fast food chains for using "fresh 100% USDA ground chuck" in its burgers (per In-N-Out). It also offers a so-called secret menu where you can customize your order, including the 4x4 burger, which features four beef patties and four slices of cheese for around 65 grams of protein.
Whataburger's Triple Meat Whataburger
Whataburger is a Texas staple that's developed a cult following thanks to its 100% fresh beef burgers served in a standard bun, brioche, or even Texas-style toast. Topping their protein-packed menu is the Triple Meat Whataburger, which delivers a hefty 65 grams of protein on its own, with the option to boost that even further by adding American and Monterey Jack cheese.
Culver's Bacon Deluxe Triple
Born in Wisconsin, Culver's is famous for its frozen custard, unique cheese curds, and, of course, the ButterBurgers, which are served in a lightly buttered and toasted bun. Out of all the ButterBurgers, Culver's Bacon Deluxe Triple comes out on top in terms of pure protein, with 68 grams.
Big Bacon Classic Triple from Wendy's
Wendy's is known for its signature square-shaped hamburger patties, and the Big Bacon Classic Triple delivers three of them, as well as being loaded with protein-boosters like American cheese and applewood smoked bacon. Overall, it contains an impressive 75 grams of protein.
Prime Steakburger at Freddy's
With over 500 restaurants in operation, Freddy's Steakburger is a recipe for success, featuring thin-pressed patties that are smashed on the grill. The Prime Steakburger features two patties, with the unique addition of thinly-sliced prime beef added on top, so it's no surprise that it's loaded with 78 grams of protein.
Burger King's Triple Whopper with Bacon and Cheese
Burger King and McDonald's have long gone head-to-head, but when it comes to protein power, the home of the Whopper takes the crown. The flame-grilled Triple Whopper with Bacon and Cheese leads the charge with a massive 82 grams of protein.
Triple Lockhart Link Burger from Shake Shack
Renowned for its 100% Angus beef blend, Shake Shack serves up a wide range of high-protein burgers. But for those chasing maximum protein, the Triple Lockhart Link Burger takes the prize with 83 grams. Featuring three patties stacked with a Kreuz Market japapeño cheese sausage link, the catch is that it's only available at select Texas locations.
Fatburger's XXXL Triple King
If the name Fatburger XXXL Triple King sounds ridiculous, that's probably because it is. Featuring 1.5 pounds of burger and a staggering 129.5 grams of protein, customers who manage to finish the entire burger, aka the "Triple King Challenge," earn a coveted spot on the wall of fame on the restaurant's website.