What Is Actually Considered Fast Food?

Did you know that fast food existed as early as the Ancient Roman Empire? Called thermopolia, these takeout establishments kept families of the time fed in their day-to-day lives, providing a hot, quick bite — much like modern fast food restaurants do today. In the 21st century, however, quick service meals have evolved quite a bit, to the point where it's difficult, but not impossible, to tell which chains can still be classified as fast food. To help make the distinction, Food Republic spoke to Alfred Goldberg, chief brand strategist at Absolute Marketing Solutions. The expert told us that while the term "fast food" isn't regulated, "The key characteristics of fast food are speed, with meals ready in just a few minutes."

"Fast food has the lowest price point and lowest food quality with items being mass-produced and sometimes frozen or pre-cooked," Goldberg continued. It's also important to pay attention to where exactly you are placing your order. "Ordering is done through counter service, kiosks, or a drive-thru" at a fast food joint, according to the expert. The drive-thru might be one of the biggest indicators that the establishment you're patronizing does, indeed, serve up fast food, especially if it's open well into the night. You just can't get your fix of Chipotle, the Father of Fast Casual, after the bars close — but Taco Bell's late-night drive-thru almost never lets you down, with its fairly low pricing and consistent tastiness.