McDonald's Hot Honey Menu Review: Here's What's Actually Worth Ordering

McDonald's is far from the first fast food restaurant to contribute to the hot honey world. With the success of Taco Bell's Hot Honey Diablo Sauce, Pizza Hut's sweet heat wings and pizza, and my love for using hot honey in the kitchen, I had high hopes that McDonald's offerings would be an enjoyable addition to the hot honey legacy. The day the hot honey flavors officially hit stores, McDonald's was kind enough to order McDelivery so I could try the new flavor right from my home. With this tasting, my goal was to figure out if you need to run out and try this hot honey menu while it lasts.

McDonald's hot honey menu's basis is in its hot honey-flavored sauce. These sauce cups are available all day. In the morning, you can order a Hot Honey Sausage Egg Biscuit. Then, for lunch and dinner, three menu items get the hot honey treatment: snack wrap, McCrispy, and the bacon McCrispy. Hot honey comes on all of these menu items, but you can always add more sauce to your order or even put hot honey on other items from the menu.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.