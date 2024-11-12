For The Crispiest Grilled Cheese, You'll Need A Certain Breakfast Appliance
Regardless of its simplicity, grilled cheese is one of the coziest comfort foods. Gooey cheese smothered between crispy, warm pieces of bread, perfect for dipping in tomato soup ... what's not to like? If you're a fan of texture and want to get your grilled cheese extra crispy, you really should try toasting it in your waffle maker.
Waffle makers have been upgraded beyond their original sole purpose of making, well, waffles. More recently, viral ideas have included using the machine to make cinnamon rolls to cheesy quesadillas, and even chicken Caesar salad. Grilled cheese is another perfect meal that can be enhanced with a waffle maker, especially when you don't have a panini press readily available and pan-frying is becoming just plain boring.
To make your "waffled" cheese sandwich, simply grease the appliance and place your bread and cheese inside, toasting it just as you would a waffle. The result is an extra crispy meal, with an added bonus texture of the square pockets that waffles are known for to sink your teeth into. So long, soggy sandwiches!
How to achieve the best, crispiest grilled cheese
While the waffle maker does the heavy lifting of making your grilled cheese, there are a handful of additional ways to amp up the flavor and crispiness of your meal. First, make sure you add an even coat of butter on the outside of your bread to ensure it gets toasty and brown. Or, better yet, swap your butter with mayo for ultimate crispiness.
The type of cheese you choose also plays a large role in the gooey factor of your sandwich. You can't go wrong with a classic American and cheddar, or try experimenting with mozzarella, gouda, gruyère, or havarti. Regardless of the type of cheese you choose, always ensure it's one that melts well (unlike hard, aged cheese such as parmesan). Finally, sourdough, white bread, or brioche are great options for achieving ultra-crispy bread, although almost any bread will do, as long as it's the right size and thickness.
If you're looking to spruce up your sandwich further, consider adding in other ingredients, such as caramelized onions and bacon, or make a pizza-inspired grilled cheese with mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and pepperoni. For the crispiest grilled cheese, however, avoid piling on too many high-moisture ingredients that could result in soggy bread.