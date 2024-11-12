For The Crispiest Grilled Cheese, You'll Need A Certain Breakfast Appliance

Regardless of its simplicity, grilled cheese is one of the coziest comfort foods. Gooey cheese smothered between crispy, warm pieces of bread, perfect for dipping in tomato soup ... what's not to like? If you're a fan of texture and want to get your grilled cheese extra crispy, you really should try toasting it in your waffle maker.

Waffle makers have been upgraded beyond their original sole purpose of making, well, waffles. More recently, viral ideas have included using the machine to make cinnamon rolls to cheesy quesadillas, and even chicken Caesar salad. Grilled cheese is another perfect meal that can be enhanced with a waffle maker, especially when you don't have a panini press readily available and pan-frying is becoming just plain boring.

To make your "waffled" cheese sandwich, simply grease the appliance and place your bread and cheese inside, toasting it just as you would a waffle. The result is an extra crispy meal, with an added bonus texture of the square pockets that waffles are known for to sink your teeth into. So long, soggy sandwiches!